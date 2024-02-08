Jazz Pharmaceuticals Acquire Redx's KRAS Inhibitor Program

× Expand Shutterstock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc and Redx Pharma plc have signed a definitive agreement under which Jazz will acquire Redx's KRAS (Kirsten rat sarcoma virus) inhibitor program. Jazz and Redx will collaborate to advance candidates through IND-enabling studies; Jazz will be responsible for all clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialisation activities.

"KRAS is a well-validated oncology target and there remains a high unmet need for innovation in this area based on challenges in developing molecules to target specific KRAS mutations. Redx has discovered a number of preclinical KRAS candidates and we plan to leverage our collective oncology development expertise to identify and advance the most promising molecules toward the clinic," said Robert Lannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, global head of research and development of Jazz Pharmaceuticals. "This transaction further expands our early-stage oncology pipeline, and we are excited to explore novel approaches to improving treatment options for cancer patients."

Lisa Anson, Chief Executive Officer of Redx, commented: "Once again, our distinguished expertise in medicinal chemistry has been recognised and we are pleased to secure another strategic transaction with Jazz, with whom we have a track record of collaboration. This agreement will allow us to collaborate on the advancement of novel KRAS inhibitors and we look forward to supporting Jazz in progressing these candidates through IND-enabling studies. Partnerships remain a key pillar of our corporate strategy, allowing us to advance what we believe are differentiated molecules in areas of high unmet need, while also creating long-term shareholder value through non-dilutive funding, with the upfront milestone payment from this agreement extending our current cash runway into 2025."