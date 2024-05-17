Johnson & Johnson to Acquire Shockwave Medical

× Expand Shutterstock

Johnson & Johnson and Shockwave Medical have entered into a definitive agreement under which Johnson & Johnson will acquire all outstanding shares of Shockwave corresponding to an enterprise value of approximately $13.1 billion including cash acquired. The transaction was approved by both companies’ boards of directors.

The acquisition of Shockwave further extends Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s position in cardiovascular intervention and accelerates its shift into higher-growth markets. Cardiovascular intervention is one of the fastest-growing global medtech markets, with significant unmet patient need. With the addition of Shockwave, Johnson & Johnson will expand its MedTech cardiovascular portfolio into two of the highest-growth, innovation-oriented segments of cardiovascular intervention – coronary artery disease (CAD) and peripheral artery disease (PAD). The transaction follows Johnson & Johnson MedTech’s successful acquisitions of Abiomed, a leader in heart recovery, and more recently Laminar, an innovator in left atrial appendage elimination for patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (AFib). These acquisitions complement and build on Johnson & Johnson’s established global leadership position in electrophysiology through the Biosense Webster portfolio. Following the close of the transaction, Johnson & Johnson MedTech will be a category leader in four high-growth cardiovascular segments.

Shockwave is a leading, first-to-market provider of innovative intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified CAD and PAD. IVL is a minimally invasive, catheter-based treatment for calcified arterial lesions, which can reduce blood flow and cause pain or heart attack. IVL helps restore blood flow by cracking calcium lesions using sonic pressure waves and is used in both CAD and PAD, often in combination with stenting. Shockwave offers the only commercially available IVL technology and has safely, simply, and effectively treated approximately 400,000 patients globally. In addition to its leading IVL platform, Shockwave also recently acquired Neovasc Inc., a company that has developed the Reducer System, a novel product focused on symptom relief of refractory angina. The Reducer System has a growing commercial presence. It is currently undergoing clinical studies in the U.S. and is CE marked in the European Union and the United Kingdom.

Joaquin Duato, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Johnson & Johnson, said, “With our focus on Innovative Medicine and MedTech, Johnson & Johnson has a long history of tackling cardiovascular disease – the leading cause of death globally. The acquisition of Shockwave and its leading IVL technology provides a unique opportunity to accelerate our impact in cardiovascular intervention and drive greater value for patients, shareholders and health systems.”

Tim Schmid, Executive Vice President and Worldwide Chairman of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, said, “Shockwave offers a truly differentiated opportunity to further enhance our leadership position in medtech, expand into additional high-growth segments, and ultimately transform the future of cardiovascular treatment. Shockwave’s IVL technology for treating CAD and PAD, and its strong pipeline, are in a class of their own. We look forward to bringing Shockwave’s solutions into Johnson & Johnson MedTech and the hands of more physicians around the world.”

“Shockwave has transformed the treatment of complex calcified arterial disease through the pioneering development of intravascular lithotripsy, and it is our mission to make this remarkable technology available to patients worldwide,” said Doug Godshall, President and CEO of Shockwave. “As part of a larger, more diverse organisation, with broad expertise and a core focus on improving patient outcomes, we are confident we will be able to further solidify IVL as the global standard of care for patients. I am deeply grateful to our team members and colleagues whose efforts have made today’s milestone possible; their accomplishments and passion have been extraordinary. I could not think of a better partner and home than Johnson & Johnson as the Shockwave team prepares to write its next exciting chapter.”