Kadans expands relationship with Oxford Biomedica through Harrow House purchase

Kadans Science Partner will add Harrow House in Oxford, UK to its Pan-European portfolio. The asset will be acquired from Oxford Biomedica in a sale and lease back transaction. Harrow House is a purpose-built manufacturing facility which will be leased back, in its entirety, to Oxford Biomedica. Oxford Biomedica is a quality and innovation-led viral vector CDMO, providing development and manufacturing expertise to some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

James Sheppard, Managing Director (UK & Ireland) said: "We are pleased to be continuing to build our relationship with Oxford Biomedica. Harrow House has long played an important role for Oxford Biomedica and we look forward to working with them on the next stage of its evolution."

Oxford is a global centre of excellence in life science innovation. The cluster is anchored by the University of Oxford which was recently named the number 1 university in the world (Times World University Ranking 2022). The Oxford cluster spans a whole range of life sciences enterprise including drug discovery, diagnostics, medical devices, regenerative medicine and genomics. With world leading academics, researchers and clinicians Oxford continues to be at the forefront of scientific innovation.

Nick Page, Chief Operations Officer at Oxford Biomedica commented: “We welcome this opportunity to broaden our ongoing relationship with Kadans. This transaction enables us to maximise value from our earlier investment and assists with future growth opportunities as we build our position as a quality and innovation-led viral vector CDMO.

With the acquisition of Harrow House, Oxford, the Kadans portfolio now comprises of over 65 buildings and numerous projects under development in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, France and Spain. Kadans aspires to partner with universities, venture capital firms and innovative organisations to create one strong knowledge-sharing ecosystem of scientific enterprise across Europe. Kadans was supported in this transaction by Knight Frank and Mills & Reeve acted as legal advisors for Kadans. Plainlaw acted as legal advisors to Oxford Biomedica.