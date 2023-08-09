MED3000 Approved for Commercialisation in Saudi Arabia Under the Brand Name Eroxon

Futura Medical plc announces that its distribution partner Labatec Pharma (Labatec) has received regulatory approval for MED3000, Futura’s innovative topical, gel-based Erectile Dysfunction (ED) treatment, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Labatec will exclusively launch and commercialise MED3000 under the brand name Eroxon, with initial launch planned in Q4 2023. The manufacturing of Eroxon for the launch has been completed and it will be supported by a full marketing campaign. Saudi Arabia is one of the top ten ED markets in the world by value, with a reported 10.45% of married males experiencing ED. Labatec will hold a launch symposium showcasing Eroxon at the 20th Urological Association of Asia Congress 2023, which is being held from 28 September to 1 October in conjunction with the 12th Emirates International Urological conference in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

James Barder, Chief Executive Officer of Futura said: “Regulatory approval in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia paves the way for Eroxon to improve the lives of ED patients in this key market. Eroxon is a game changer in the ED space with its rapid speed of onset helping men get an erection within 10 minutes. This approval comes at a pivotal time for the Company, as we continue to grow and expand the availability of MED3000 globally by building out our licensing and distribution network.”

Futura is establishing a growing network of licensing and distribution partners and continues to strengthen its position, with regulatory approval having now been granted in six Middle Eastern countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Regulatory approval in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia closely follows Futura’s recent European and UK launch of Eroxon and the FDA’s approval of MED3000 in the USA as the first clinically proven gel for the treatment of ED available without a doctor’s prescription.