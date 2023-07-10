NANOBIOTIX Announces License Agreement for Worldwide Co-development and Commercialisation of Radioenhancer NBTXR3

NANOBIOTIX, a late-clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering physics-based approaches to expand treatment possibilities for patients with cancer, has announced a global licensing, co-development, and commercialisation agreement with Janssen Pharmaceutica NV (“Janssen”), one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, for the investigational, potential first-in-class radioenhancer NBTXR3.

NBTXR3 is currently being evaluated in several studies across solid tumor indications including NANORAY-312, a global Phase 3 pivotal study evaluating NBTXR3 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer. NBTXR3 is also being evaluated for its potential as a systemic agent in combination with anti-PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitors for patients with metastatic cancers.

Under the terms of the license agreement, in collaboration with the Interventional Oncology R&D Unit at Johnson & Johnson, Nanobiotix will grant Janssen a worldwide license for the development and commercialisation of NBTXR3. The license is exclusive, excepting territories previously licensed to Nanobiotix partner LianBio. Dial-in information for a conference call Nanobiotix will host to discuss the agreement can be found below.

“As pioneers in the field of nanotherapeutics for the past 20 years, we knew that the true impact of our innovation in oncology would be in its potential to reach millions of patients around the world. For that, we needed to find the right partner, at the right time, with proven global development and commercialisation capabilities,” said Laurent Levy, Nanobiotix Chairman of the Executive Board. “We are delighted to collaborate with Janssen as we aim to improve the lives of patients with cancer around the world.”

Nanobiotix will receive near term cash and operational support valued up to $60 million. This includes an upfront cash licensing fee of $30 million, and in-kind regulatory and development support for study NANORAY-312 valued at up to $30 million that Janssen may provide at its sole discretion. Nanobiotix will maintain operational control of NANORAY-312 and all other currently ongoing studies, along with NBTXR3 manufacture, clinical supply, and initial commercial supply. Janssen will be fully responsible for an initial Phase 2 study evaluating NBTXR3 for patients with stage three lung cancer and will have the right to assume control of studies currently led by Nanobiotix.

Nanobiotix is eligible for success-based payments of up to $1.8 billion, in the aggregate, relating to potential development, regulatory, and sales milestones. Moreover, the agreement includes a framework for additional success-based potential development and regulatory milestone payments of up to $650 million, in the aggregate, for five new indications that may be developed by Janssen at its sole discretion; and of up to $220 million, in the aggregate, per indication that may be developed by Nanobiotix in alignment with Janssen.

Following commercialisation, Nanobiotix will also receive tiered double-digit royalties on net sales of NBTXR3.

“We expect this agreement, and the collaboration it enables, to further drive the expansion of NBTXR3 development and accelerate the realisation of its promise for patients in need,” said Bart van Rhijn, Nanobiotix Chief Financial Officer. “We look forward to maximising the value of NBTXR3 for our global stakeholders.”