Novartis Invest $256 million in Singapore Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility

Novartis recently announced it broke ground for the expansion of its biopharmaceutical manufacturing plant in Singapore. The $256 million investment will facilitate Novartis in deploying digital and automation solutions to enhance manufacturing productivity, improve operational efficiency, and upskill the workforce. The expanded site will focus on manufacturing therapeutic antibody drugs to deliver breakthrough treatments to patients globally.

“In the next phase of growth for the biopharma sector, we should seek to make manufacturing more sustainable and productive, as well as to make products that are more targeted, precise and effective. This will require constant and persistent innovation. With Singapore’s biomedical investments over the years, we have built an ecosystem that is well-positioned to work with global partners like Novartis to deliver best-in-class and innovative biologics products that can combat diseases and increase healthspans, around the region and globally,” remarked Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, in the opening speech.

Steffen Lang, President of Operations at Novartis, stated, "Biotherapeutics now account for almost one-half of all recent drug approvals and have enormous potential to address unmet needs of patients across a wide range of diseases. To meet this increasing demand for biologics, the Novartis early-stage biologics portfolio has been growing significantly in terms of capacities and investment. Our new facility in Singapore, which will be operational by early 2026, is timely and will help in bolstering the biopharmaceutical manufacturing and supply chain across Asia as well as strengthen local capabilities and upskill talent in Singapore.”

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat graced the groundbreaking event as the Guest-of-Honour together with Frank Grütter, Swiss Ambassador to Singapore, Embassy of Switzerland; Ms Cindy Koh, Executive Vice President, EDB, in attendance.