Novartis Tender Offer for MorphoSys AG Commences

Novartis published the offer document for the voluntary public takeover offer by its wholly owned subsidiary Novartis BidCo AG for all outstanding shares of MorphoSys AG (“MorphoSys”), including all shares represented by MorphoSys American Depositary Shares (the “Offer”), for an offer price of EUR 68.00 per share in cash. The offer price corresponds to a premium of 142% on the volume-weighted average price during the last three months, as of the unaffected January 25, 2024, close.

The Offer is being made upon and subject to the terms and conditions set out in the offer document, including a 65% minimum acceptance threshold. The offer document is available in German and in the form of a non-binding English language translation, which, alongside other information in relation to the offer, are available here. The publication of the offer document has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (“BaFin”).

MorphoSys’ Management Board and Supervisory Board have declared that they intend to recommend to shareholders the acceptance of the offer in their joint reasoned statement subject to a careful review of the offer document.

The acceptance period for the Offer starts today and ends on 13 May 2024, at 24:00 hours CEST and 18:00 hours EDT (also on May 13, 2024) (the “Acceptance Period”). As all mandatory antitrust clearances have already been obtained, the payment of the offer price will be effected for the MorphoSys shares and ADS tendered during the Acceptance Period shortly after the publication of the tender results for that period, if the minimum acceptance threshold has been reached and the other offer conditions have been satisfied.

Georgeson is acting as information agent for Novartis in the Offer. Deutsche Bank is acting as share tender agent and The Bank of New York Mellon is acting as ADS tender agent for the Offer.