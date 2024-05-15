Novo Holdings Acquire Majority Stake in Single Use Support

× Expand Shutterstock

Novo Holdings will acquire an approximately 60% controlling stake in Single Use Support, alongside the two company founders who will each retain 10% and Danaher which will retain 20% of the share capital.

Founded in 2017 in Kufstein, Austria by Johannes Kirchmair and Thomas Wurm, Single Use Support is at the forefront of transforming the production process for advanced pharmaceutical modalities with its equipment and consumables used in the bioprocessing value chain. With a focus on solutions for biological drug substances, cell and gene therapies, and mRNA vaccines, the company’s customers include leading pharma companies, biotech companies and CDMOs.

Single Use Support’s products have rapidly gained widespread adoption by enhancing operational efficiency, minimising leakage, and effectively mitigating contamination risks in the pharmaceutical production process.

Johan Hueffer, Senior Partner, Principal Investments, Novo Holdings, said: “We are pleased to announce the acquisition of a majority stake in Single Use Support, a leading provider of advanced fluid management solutions. This transaction marks an important and complimentary addition to our fast-growing life science tools & diagnostics portfolio and represents our first control investment in the DACH region, a vital hub for life sciences. This investment also underscores our commitment to advancing leading healthcare therapies and technologies.”

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals. Kromann Reumert, DORDA, Linklaters and Wilson Sonsini served as legal advisors and William Blair served as financial advisor to Novo Holdings. E+H served as legal advisor while Jefferies LLC served as financial advisor to Single Use Support.