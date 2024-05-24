Orna Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of ReNAgade Therapeutics

× Expand Shutterstock

Orna Therapeutics have announced its acquisition of ReNAgade Therapeutics, a pioneer in unlocking the potential of RNA therapeutics that demonstrated industry-leading delivery to multiple extra-hepatic cells in non-human primate (NHP) models over the past 18 months.

Amit D. Munshi, Chief Executive Officer of ReNAgade, will succeed Tom Barnes, Ph.D., to lead Orna as Chief Executive Officer.

"RNA-centric approaches are poised to eclipse traditional cell therapy-based methods and reshape the future of medicine," said Mr. Munshi. "This strategic acquisition unifies Orna's and ReNAgade's strengths and capabilities under one roof, expanding technological synergies and multiplying the companies' depth and breadth of expertise to drive a unique RNA therapeutic-focused R&D engine. Orna will now advance an industry-leading approach combining the Company's circular RNA expression technology with ReNAgade's broad portfolio of LNP-based RNA delivery systems and comprehensive editing programs to solve the most pressing challenges in drug development."

An industry veteran of more than 30 years, Mr. Munshi is former President and CEO of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., which he built from a $300 million market cap into a late clinical stage company before its acquisition for $6.7 billion by Pfizer. Dr. Barnes will retain his position on Orna's Board of Directors and serve as chair of its Scientific Advisory Board.

"Orna remains singularly focused on developing the right tools and technologies and building the right company to power an entirely new class of RNA-based medicines," said Dr. Barnes, founding Chief Executive Officer of Orna Therapeutics. "The combination of technologies positions Orna to advance best-in-class panCAR in vivo CAR RNA therapies and expand existing gene editing delivery solutions with circular RNA to address the massive unmet need in multiple diseases."

Built by MPM BioImpact, both Orna and ReNAgade bring significant financing. Orna launched with $100 million in Series A financing in February 2021, subsequently announcing in August 2022 a $221 million Series B in addition to a strategic partnership. ReNAgade launched in May 2023 with $300 million Series A financing. The combined company will have a robust pipeline with panCAR programs in oncology and autoimmune disease, vaccine programs partnered with Merck, and genetic disease programs.