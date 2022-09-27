Peli BioThermal opens new service centre in Japan

Peli BioThermal, the life science industry’s partner from discovery to distribution, announces the opening of its new service center in Japan. The new facility, which is the latest location to be added to the company’s growing network in Asia, is ideally situated near Tokyo’s international Narita Airport.

Key highlights:

Peli BioThermal has opened a new facility in Tokyo, Japan that will be added to the company's network in Asia.

that will be added to the company's network in Asia. Strategically located within Tokyo , the latest facility is in close proximity to Narita Airport and will be able to support Japan’s thriving biotech sector.

, the latest facility is in close proximity to Narita Airport and will be able to support Japan’s thriving biotech sector. The latest location will serve as an additional network station, offering a high-performance, flexible rental option for temperature controlled pallet shippers.

The latest location will also serve as an additional network station for the company’s rapidly expanding Crēdo on Demand rental program, which offers a high-performance, flexible rental option for temperature controlled pallet shippers, with worldwide reach.

Benson Teo, Peli BioThermal’s senior director of sales, Asia, said: “Japan continues to be one of the largest pharmaceutical markets in the world, which makes the launch of our latest service center a strong strategic solution. It is ideally placed within an area offering numerous transportation options, helping us to better meet the requirements of our global customers.

“We are also delighted to announce our products will be shipped via airlines operating in the region including ANA and the JAL Group, which has the most comprehensive handling network in Japan providing ground handling services at numerous airports in Japan.”

Strategically located within Tokyo, Peli BioThermal’s latest facility is in close proximity to Narita Airport and will be able to support Japan’s thriving biotech sector. Tokyo is also home to a number of leading healthcare companies including Takeda, Astellas Pharma, Pfizer Japan, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis Japan and Eisai.

To mark the official opening of the new facility a grand opening event was held on Wednesday, September 7.

This latest location joins the expanding network of Peli BioThermal facilities servicing key hubs for pharmaceutical manufacturing and transfer activities and is available to customers on a global scale.