Pioneer Life Sciences Fund Invests in At-Home Fertility Care Company Béa Fertility

Pioneer Group have announced an investment in Béa Fertility to further expand the company’s first of its kind at-home fertility treatment program. The terms of the deal are undisclosed. Proceeds will be used to fuel growth in the UK market and achieve FDA clearance ahead of US commercialisation.

The Béa Treatment Program starts with a 5-minute Online Medical Consultation. Once suitability is assessed, the Béa Treatment Program commences with an at-home Intracervical Insemination (ICI)Treatment. The ICI Treatment is self-led, supported by a team of embryologists and doctors. The ICI Treatment includes two insemination devices, semen collection containers and a digital support experience designed to guide users through a full cycle of fertility treatment in their own homes.

The Béa Treatment Program supports up to 6 ICI treatment cycles for less than the cost of 1 cycle of IUI (intrauterine insemination, a clinical fertility treatment offered by clinics that is the most popular fertility treatment worldwide). Throughout the Béa Treatment Program, users have access to the Béa Care Team and expert support 7-days a week.

Dr Imelda Juniarsih, Investment Associate Director at Pioneer Group, said: “We are excited to support Béa Fertility’s mission to provide a safe and simple insemination and fertility care treatment at home. In many cases, the challenge isn't with fertility itself but with insemination, and Béa Fertility provide an affordable and effective option before considering the costly and often time-consuming route of IVF. Further to this, intracervical insemination, demonstrates greater efficacy compared to sexual intercourse. Bea Fertility’s mission is highly promising and we look forward to supporting their journey.”

ICI was available long before IUI and IVF were developed and is validated by clinical data showing its effectiveness as a fertility treatment. As stated in the NICE Guideline, ICI has a success rate of up to 50% over 6 treatment cycles. The Béa Treatment Program costs less than 1/10th the price of IVF.

Béa Fertility was founded in 2020 by Tess Cosad and has raised over £3M in equity and funding from Innovate UK and the National Institute for Healthcare Research (NIHR).

Tess Cosad, CEO and co-founder of Béa Fertility, said: “Pioneer are the perfect partner for Béa, and we’re so excited to have the fund supporting our journey. Dr. Juniarsih and the team have been insightful, already bringing strengths in the areas of IP, growth and commercialisation. Their investment will allow us to fuel our UK growth, continue to deliver successful pregnancy reports and pursue FDA clearance ahead of what we know will be an incredible US launch.”