Rhenopharma Group acquires Swiss contract manufacturer Konapharma AG

Rhenopharma Group has acquired Konapharma AG, a Swiss contract manufacturer for the pharmaceutical industry. Within the new group of companies, Konapharma now complements the services of packaging company Allpack and Rhenochem, a family-owned company with decades of extensive experience and expertise in the global pharmaceutical industry.

The Rhenopharma Group sets new standards in the pharmaceutical industry with its unique integrated end-to-end value chain (Supply Chain as a Service). This innovative concept allows the group to offer pharmaceutical services to its clients worldwide, ranging from development, procurement, manufacturing, and packaging to global distribution. With this strategic expansion, Rhenopharma Group provides its clients with comprehensive services that enhance efficiency and open up new opportunities in the pharmaceutical industry.

The Korak family hands over Konapharma AG to the Kuhn family, who have been operating in the global pharmaceutical market for the last 35 years.

Thanks to the addition of Konapharma, the Rhenopharma Group strengthens its global position as a provider of integrated pharmaceutical services. With its headquarters in Basel and production facilities and branches in China, India, Brazil, and Mexico, the group generates consolidated sales of over CHF 100 million and employs more than 300 people. Christoph Staub, former CEO of Allpack Group AG, will take over the operational management of Allpack and Konapharma.

Dominique Kuhn, CEO of Rhenochem AG in the second generation, emphasizes the industrial logic of the succession plan: "Konapharma not only ideally complements our services but also their DNA as a familyrun regional pharmaceutical company fits perfectly with us. We are proud to continue the tradition and success of the company and look forward to future collaboration with employees, clients, and partners." He adds, "We are confident that working together within the Rhenopharma Group will further strengthen our market position."