Roquette signs agreement to acquire Qualicaps

Roquette, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients, announced today an agreement to acquire Qualicaps and reinforce its position as a major supplier to the pharmaceutical industry. The combination of the two businesses will contribute to Roquette’s strategic growth plan and will create new opportunities for Roquette and Qualicaps’ customers and employees.

Qualicaps is headquartered in Nara, Japan, and is the third largest producer of hard capsules for oral dosage solutions. With an attractive client base that includes major pharmaceutical and food companies around the world, and a workforce of 1,400 employees located in different sites in Asia, Europe and the Americas, Qualicaps is a renowned global player, relying on high-quality products and a strong innovation pipeline.

This strategic investment offers Roquette the ability to expand the global footprint of its pharmaceutical business, as well as enrich its offerings of oral dosage solutions. Roquette’s deep knowledge and expertise in the development of pharmaceutical excipients will be further enhanced by Qualicaps´ expertise in capsules, as well as by their assets and infrastructure. The newly combined businesses will offer the most diverse range of oral dosage solutions to existing and new customers, addressing their current needs and anticipating future ones through new and ever more innovative solutions.

Qualicaps´ global footprint, with manufacturing and R&D sites in Japan, Spain, Romania, Canada, the USA and Brazil, will allow Roquette to expand its presence and be closer to its customers and markets.

Pierre Courduroux, CEO of Roquette, said: “Today’s announcement is a significant step in Roquette’s journey to reinforce its position as a key player in Health and Nutrition markets. Qualicaps’ strong position in hard capsules will represent a significant addition to our excipients’ portfolio and will enable our company to offer more solutions responding to the needs of our customers and to the demands of patients who are looking for continuously better treatments.”

The closing of the acquisition of Qualicaps is expected to occur in Q4 2023. The closing remains subject to the fulfillment of some customary and legal conditions and, until then, Qualicaps remains 100% owned and managed by the Mitsubishi Chemical Group.