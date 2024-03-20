Roquette to acquire IFF Pharma Solutions

× Expand Shutterstock

Roquette have announced an agreement to acquire IFF Pharma Solutions, a worldwide producer of excipients for oral dosage solutions.

The combination of the two complementary businesses will rebalance the company’s portfolio around the two pillars of Health and Nutrition. It will expand its pharma product range and accelerate Roquette’s growth.

IFF is headquartered in New York (USA). Its pharmaceutical division is a world-class producer of excipients for oral dosage solutions, with revenues of approximately $1B, 10 research and development and/or production sites globally, and around 1,100 employees. It has an extensive range of high-quality products, established brands and a client base of major pharmaceutical, food and nutraceutical companies around the world.

Roquette and IFF target to close the transaction in the first half of 2025. Closing remains subject to regulatory clearance and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.