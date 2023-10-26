Samsung Biologics and Kurma Partners Announce Strategic Partnership

× Expand Shutterstock

Samsung Biologics and Kurma Partners have announced a strategic partnership for the development and manufacturing of biologics for Kurma Partners’ portfolio companies.

Under the terms of the multi-year agreement, Samsung Biologics will provide customisable chemistry, manufacturing, and control (CMC) development services for Kurma Partners’ portfolio companies to streamline the gene to Investigational New Drug (IND) process, de-risk uncertainties in CMC, and accelerate the lead candidate selection through entry into first-in-human studies with seamless transitions along further clinical development. The portfolio companies will be able to leverage Samsung Biologics’ state-of-the-art facilities, proprietary technology platforms, and CMC-related expertise.

“As we look to further expand our business opportunities globally, we are pleased to collaborate with Kurma Partners to support the growth of pioneering biotech companies,” said John Rim, President and CEO of Samsung Biologics. “With our in-depth knowledge on effective scale-up strategy and a diverse portfolio of proprietary platform technologies, we are looking forward to providing robust CMC solutions to reduce uncertainties, ensure regulatory compliance, and ultimately maximise manufacturing efficiency for our clients.”

“We are very excited to partner with Samsung Biologics, a world-leading CDMO with capabilities of highest industry standards. This will greatly benefit our portfolio of Kurma Biofunds and Kurma Growth Opportunities Fund in advancing large molecule biologics from discovery to the market.” said Daniel Parera, M.D., Partner at Kurma Partners.

The latest agreement reflects Samsung Biologics’ continued commitment to support emerging biotech companies on their drug development and manufacturing journey as well as further increase its business presence in major sectors with a focus on the U.S. and European markets.