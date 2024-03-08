Samsung BioLogics and UCB Sign Third Drug Manufacturing Deal

× Expand Shutterstock

Samsung BioLogics and UCB have agreed to an additional drug substance manufacturing deal under which SBL will also produce UCB's anti-tau candidate to treat progressive supranuclear palsy, pending regulatory approvals. UCB's anti-tau candidate is currently in Phase I clinical studies.

UCB is a biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Belgium, with over 90 years of innovation focusing on neurology and immunology, with an annual revenue of 4.6 billion EUR in 2018. UCB S.A. is listed on Euronext Brussels.

"Our aim at UCB is to help people suffering from severe chronic diseases in areas of high unmet needs, and we need to work with organisations with proven track records to secure world class manufacturing capabilities to bring our future drugs to patients," said Scott Russell, Head of Partnerships & Alliances at UCB. "Samsung BioLogics has proven to be a true partner and we are delighted to be working with them on a third consecutive project to complement our internal resources".

"We are extremely proud to further solidify our partnership with UCB, a company with a rich history and vision to innovate healthcare and patient value. This new agreement will also provide us the opportunity to showcase SBL's newest facility, Plant 3, and demonstrate our proven track record of operational and regulatory success to enable UCB's treatment of patients with this debilitating disease," said Dr. Tae Han Kim, President and CEO of Samsung BioLogics.

This will be the third product from UCB to be supplied by Samsung BioLogics under a master services agreement between the parties announced in July 2018. SBL and UCB previously signed two sub-agreements to manufacture UCB's products currently in clinical development, for addressing the needs of patients effected by myasthenia gravis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.