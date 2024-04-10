Seaport Therapeutics Launches with $100 Million Oversubscribed Series A Financing Round

× Expand Shutterstock

Seaport Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is charting a proven path in neuropsychiatry, have announced the closing of a $100 million oversubscribed Series A financing round. The round was co-led by ARCH Venture Partners and Sofinnova Investments along with Third Rock Ventures and Seaport founder PureTech Health. Seaport also announced the appointment of Daphne Zohar as Founder, Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors, and Steven M. Paul, M.D., as Founder and Chair of the Board of Directors.

Seaport is advancing a clinical-stage pipeline of novel neuropsychiatric medicines powered by its proprietary Glyph Technology Platform, which leverages the lymphatic system to create new medicines building on clinically validated mechanisms. The financing will support the rapid advancement of Seaport’s clinical-stage pipeline of first and best-in-class medicines as well as further development of the Glyph platform, which has demonstrated clinical proof-of-concept.

The company is built on a proven development strategy and is led by the team that created and advanced the groundbreaking drug candidate KarXT (xanomeline-trospium), which is now poised to be the first new class of medicine in over 50 years for patients living with schizophrenia. Daphne Zohar, the Chief Executive Officer of Seaport, is the founder and former CEO of PureTech Health where she also co-founded Karuna Therapeutics. Under Ms. Zohar’s leadership, PureTech’s R&D engine led to 28 new medicines, including two that received U.S. FDA clearance and a third (KarXT) that has been filed for FDA approval.

Dr. Paul, Founder and Chair of the Seaport Board of Directors, is the former CEO and Chair of the Board of Directors of Karuna Therapeutics, which was recently acquired by Bristol Myers Squibb. Dr. Paul is also the former President of Research and Development at Eli Lilly, where he oversaw the development of CNS drugs such as Zyprexa and Cymbalta as well as xanomeline, where its anti-psychotic and pre-cognitive properties were initially demonstrated.

"Major depression and anxiety disorders are among the most common, disabling and potentially fatal of all medical conditions. Current standard-of-care treatments provide inadequate relief for far too many patients. Seaport’s pipeline of investigational antidepressants and anxiolytics are well positioned to more effectively treat these disorders and to help millions of people and their families,” said Steven M. Paul M.D. “Given the historically low success rates within neuropsychiatric drug development, precisely solving the previous limitations of clinically validated mechanisms improves the probability of success and enables us to significantly accelerate development.”

“We are dedicated to bringing first and best-in-class medicines to those that are suffering from depression, anxiety and other neuropsychiatric disorders,” said Daphne Zohar, Founder and CEO of Seaport Therapeutics. “I’m excited to deliver on this mission along with a stellar team of senior leaders and investors.”

All of the programs in Seaport’s pipeline are based on the Glyph platform, which is designed to enable and enhance oral bioavailability, avoid first-pass metabolism and reduce hepatotoxicity and other side effects to advance active drugs that were previously held back by those limitations. Seaport’s most advanced therapeutic candidate is SPT-3001, which is an oral prodrug of allopregnanolone, an endogenous neurosteroid, in development for the treatment of anxious depression. Allopregnanolone has demonstrated therapeutic benefit in a range of neuropsychiatric conditions, but it is only approved as an intravenous infusion, which has limited the scope of its clinical use. Using the Glyph platform, SPT-300 retains the activity and potency of endogenous allopregnanolone in an oral form and has the potential to capture the breadth of the natural biological response. In a Phase 2a clinical trial, SPT-300 demonstrated proof-of-concept in a validated clinical model of anxiety in healthy volunteers.

Seaport’s pipeline also includes SPT-3202, a novel prodrug of agomelatine being advanced for the treatment of Generalized Anxiety Disorder, which uses the Glyph platform to bypass first-pass metabolism by the liver and thus has the potential to lower its effective dose, reduce liver exposure and eliminate the need for liver function monitoring that has held back agomelatine. SPT-348, a prodrug of a non-hallucinogenic neuroplastogen in development for the treatment of mood and other neuropsychiatric disorders, leverages Glyph to create a potential first-in-class treatment with improved pharmacokinetics and tolerability compared to conventional psychedelics. Beyond these programs, Seaport has multiple discovery and preclinical programs underway.