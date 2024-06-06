Seres to Sell Bacterial Infection Drug to Nestle Health

× Expand Shutterstock

Seres Therapeutics has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Nestlé Health Science for the sale of Seres’ VOWST assets that will provide Nestlé Health Science with full VOWST product and related intellectual property rights. Under the terms of the pending agreement, Seres is due to receive capital infusions, including an upfront payment. Seres expects to complete the transaction within the next 90 days, subject to the negotiation of definitive agreements, Seres’ shareholder approval, and other customary conditions.

“We are proud of our success in bringing VOWST to patients as the first ever FDA-approved oral microbiome therapy, and following the anticipated transaction close, we will continue to work with Nestlé Health Science and our other partners to ensure a seamless transition and ongoing product availability,” said Eric Shaff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Seres. “We plan to use the capital from this pending transaction to retire our existing debt facility and strengthen our balance sheet. These actions enable the Company to enter an exciting next phase as we move SER-155 and other wholly-owned cultivated microbiome therapeutic candidates forward to important milestones and we look forward to discussing these programs in greater detail later this year. Seres’ therapeutic candidates could benefit multiple underserved patient groups, including those with chronic liver disease, cancer neutropenia, and solid organ transplants. Our approach could protect millions of medically vulnerable patients from life-threatening infections while addressing the global public health issue of antimicrobial resistance (AMR).”

In July 2021, Seres entered a license agreement with Nestlé Health Science that granted a co-exclusive license to develop and commercialize VOWST. In April 2023, VOWST obtained FDA approval to prevent the recurrence of Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in adults following antibacterial treatment for recurrent CDI (rCDI), followed by commercial launch in June 2023 led by Nestlé Health Science. Under the pending agreement, Nestlé Health Science will obtain full ownership of the product. Seres will support the full transition of VOWST to Nestlé Health Science and continuity of the supply chain through a customary transition service agreement.

Seres expects to use the capital from this transaction to fully retire its senior secured debt facility with Oaktree Capital Management, and support the further advancement of SER-155 and its other cultivated microbiome product candidates. Based on Seres' current cash, its future operating plans, and the capital expected to be obtained from the transaction, the Company anticipates being able to extend its cash runway into Q4 2025, subject to performance under the transition services agreement.