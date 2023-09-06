Sonrai Analytics and Cancer Research Horizons Join Forces

Sonrai Analytics, a Belfast-based AI data analytics company specialising in precision medicine, and Cancer Research Horizons, the innovation engine at the core of one of the world’s largest private funders of cancer research, Cancer Research UK, have formed a partnership to drive precision medicine innovation.

This strategic collaboration empowers Cancer Research Horizons to harness the cutting-edge AI-enabled discovery technology, Sonrai Discovery, provided by Sonrai Analytics. By leveraging this state-of-the-art platform, Cancer Research Horizons aims to accelerate and enhance the robustness of its research insights, maximising the ability to extract the next generation of biomarkers within its funded cancer programmes across the UK.

Sonrai Analytics’ Founder-CEO, Professor Darragh McArt, said: "I'm thrilled that Sonrai is partnered with such a dedicated and forward-thinking organisation like Cancer Research Horizons. Together, we will leverage Sonrai's cutting-edge AI-enabled discovery technology to accelerate the pace of research originating from the CRUK network and impact the most critical stages of discovery.”

Tony Hickson, Chief Business Officer of Cancer Research Horizons, added: “Our partnership with Sonrai has further expanded our AI capabilities and will provide an invaluable tool to enhance our research network’s analysis. We are excited to begin this collaboration in pursuit of new precision medicines to treat cancer patients.”

Selected universities and spin-out companies will benefit from Sonrai Discovery and receive comprehensive onboarding and training from Sonrai’s expert team. This includes assistance in uploading initial datasets and generating comprehensive reports to maximise the value derived from this powerful analytical technology.