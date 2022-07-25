Symbiosis announces £1m investment in analytical testing capability

Symbiosis Pharmaceutical Services, an international CMO with headquarters in the UK, who specialise in providing GMP aseptic fill and finish services for biologic and small molecule pharmaceuticals to biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies worldwide, has announced a 1 million GBP (1.2 million Euros, 1.3 million USD) investment in its in-house analytical services capabilities.

Key highlights:

The investment will further enable Symbiosis to meet its ambitious growth plans.

Building works for the laboratories was initiated in June 2022, with the first microbiology testing capabilities to be qualified and available to support an international client base from Q1 2023.

The new testing capability will include dedicated microbiology laboratories as well as temperature and humidity-controlled stability storage capabilities, to be located adjacent to Symbiosis’ existing GMP manufacturing suites in Stirling, Scotland.

Symbiosis also announced the recruitment of Alison Clayton PhD, an experienced senior leader in the CRO and life sciences industry, who joined Symbiosis as head of Analytical Services to lead this initiative to significantly extend analytical testing capabilities at Symbiosis.

Head of Analytical Services, Alison Clayton, commented: “Symbiosis will have a phased approach to building in-house chemistry and microbiology laboratory capabilities so that we can deliver the most appropriate and value-adding assays and testing that our clients demand of us.

“Symbiosis will offer an enhanced suite of testing capabilities, including sterility, bioburden and endotoxin testing as well as analytical chemistry. Ultimately, this will allow our clients to achieve their tight drug development project timelines.”

CEO of Symbiosis, Colin MacKay said: “This investment is another clear statement of our continuing ambition to strengthen our service offering in response to the demands from existing clients and to position Symbiosis to attract further global biotechnology and pharmaceutical clients in the future.”

Building analytical and microbiology testing capability represents the latest chapter in the Symbiosis journey of sustained profitable growth. The investment underlines a strategic focus on adding to the service offering, bringing tangible value to client drug development projects.

Colin MacKay concluded: “Alison has the expertise and the gravitas to drive growth and has significant experience of building teams to provide testing services to the biopharmaceutical sector. We are therefore delighted that she is leading the establishment of this capability at Symbiosis.”

It is expected that Symbiosis will hire up to 20 additional skilled life sciences staff by the end of 2023 to support this new testing capability.

The new laboratories will be located in the Logie Court building, one of the three buildings on the Stirling Innovation Park in the UK from which Symbiosis operates. The capital equipment and facilities expansion will enable Symbiosis to have increased control over sample testing timelines, and in turn bring value to clients by expediting the GMP release of batches for onward clinical or commercial use.