Vector Laboratories Acquires Quanta BioDesign to Continue Growth Strategy

Vector Laboratories, announces the acquisition of Quanta BioDesign, the inventor of discrete polyethylene glycol (dPEG) technology for advanced bioconjugate and payload delivery design for life science and biopharma applications. This most recent acquisition further expands Vector Laboratories’ portfolio of bioconjugation linkers and dyes and builds on its manufacturing and bioconjugation capabilities to better serve partners across biopharma and the life sciences.

“This acquisition is valuable because it supports Vector Laboratories’ long-term strategic vision of accelerating the pace of scientific discovery for life science companies and transformational treatments and approaches for biopharma companies. It also builds on our recent acquisition of Click Chemistry Tools and Fluoroprobes and goes beyond standard linker capabilities to serve broader industrial segments, expanding what’s possible for customers in manufacturing components for their end products. We can now offer a breadth of options to provide the best solution for our customers’ challenges” said Lisa V. Sellers, PhD, CEO of Vector Laboratories.

Quanta BioDesign develops patented and innovative cross-linking and labeling chemistries that incorporate and are uniquely enabled by its dPEG technology, allowing for new approaches in the areas of therapeutic and diagnostic development. The Plain City, OH-based company was founded for the purpose of developing and commercialising an extensive line of dPEG-based products for companies involved in drug discovery and diagnostic development programs. Quanta BioDesign was founded in 1997 by Paul D. Davis, PhD, in response to his wife’s death due to cancer. Her death motivated a deeper passion and commitment in him to work more closely with diagnostic and therapeutic companies to find new and better solutions to the challenges faced in confronting diseases at different stages.

“I am pleased that Vector Laboratories, with its eye toward innovation and a proven record in bringing high-quality products to market, recognised how our offerings will complement and help grow its portfolio. I’m confident they will continue the work I started in specifically designed monodispersed (dPEG) reagents for applications in the therapeutic and diagnostic markets,” said Davis. “I am eager to focus on being a scientific ambassador working both with the Vector Laboratories team and our customers to further drug discovery and diagnostic development.”

Vector Laboratories acquired Click Chemistry Tools, a manufacturer of click chemistry linkers and labeling reagents, and Fluoroprobes, a leader in fluorescent probes and dyes earlier this year. Vector Laboratories was the first company to commercialise avidin-biotin enzyme complex kits for immunohistochemistry and antifade mounting media for immunofluorescence. Since then, it has introduced over 600 reliable reagents and kits through four decades of leadership in labeling and detection technologies.