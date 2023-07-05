Ypsomed partners with S3 Connected Health to expand its digital health offering

Digital health solutions play an increasingly important role in how well patients with acute and chronic diseases manage their therapy. To further drive this development Ypsomed partners with S3 Connected Health to create an extendable platform for the creation of specific solutions that provide patients with support and guidance throughout their therapy. Ypsomed’s connected injection devices such as the SmartPilot for YpsoMate are pre-integrated in the platform. The platform is highly versatile and quick to customise for any disease area and use case – always with the aim to provide additional value to patients.

“The new platform will enable our Pharma and Biotech customers to rapidly launch integrated device and digital health solutions that will further improve therapy outcomes and quality of life for their patients. This new product offering complements our existing product portfolio and partnerships in the connected device and digital health area. It will help us to strengthen our position in this space and provide our customers with the best possible value”, explains Ulrike Bauer, Chief Business Officer Delivery Systems.

Less complexity with higher added value

Ypsomed’s offering is powered by S3 Connected Health’s Affinial Platform, the most comprehensive platform for life science companies to create regulated digital health solutions. Affinial is designed to power digital health applications and use cases by encoding over 20 years experience of best practice in delivery of digital health at scale. Since Affinial was launched it has established itself as the leading platform for life sciences companies.

The new platform offering includes a patient application, a clinical system, a Patient Support Portal and analytical dashboard with real-time access to anonymised data. Alongside pre-integration of Ypsomed’s device portfolio, the platform provides a range of features around self-injection, incorporates behavioral science mechanisms to ensure high levels of engagement, and personalisation of the application to users’ needs.

“We look forward to collaborating closely with Ypsomed to achieve our shared vision of improving patients’ lives. Our Affinial platform and deep expertise in creating and operating regulated digital health solutions is a perfect fit with Ypsomed’s drive for innovation and highest quality” added Jim O’Donoghue, President of S3 Connected Health.

The new product offering will be marketed through Ypsomed and will be offered to customers in collaboration with S3 Connected Health for customisation to serve their specific use cases and brand.