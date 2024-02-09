Zetta Genomics Raise Additional £1.8 Million

× Expand Shutterstock

Zetta Genomics, has expanded its second seed round - securing an additional £1.8 million and strengthening investor expertise. Demonstrating continued confidence from first-round VCs, the expansion also attracts fresh investment from diagnostics start-up specialist We Venture Capital, as Zetta Genomics – with its transformational XetaBase tertiary genomic data analysis platform – configures for Series A.

Zetta Genomics founder and CEO, Ignacio Medina, said: “Zetta Genomics is already making a difference to patients as XetaBase empowers clinicians to make faster and more accurate diagnoses at scale. With this extension to our second seed funding round now finalised, we are scaling and innovating our technologies, and enhancing customer focus.”

Louise Warme, Head of We Venture Capital added: “Zetta provides an incredibly powerful tool for analysis and data management in the quickly expanding NGS market. Increased speed and precision in analysis will support both patient outcome as well as workflow for the healthcare system and research. We are very impressed with the Zetta teams´ capacity and very much look forward to our collaboration going forward.”

The latest £1.8 million investment accelerates momentum and builds on Zetta Genomics’£2.5 million first seed round finalised in February 2022 and £1.9 million in April 2023. Since then, Zetta Genomics has expanded its footprint with new headquarters in Cambridge UK and offices in Valencia, Spain whilst also building strategic partnerships with industry leaders including Microsoft, Fujitsu and IQVIA.