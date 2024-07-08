Antares Vision Group Launches Exception Management System

Antares Vision Group, a technological partner in the digitalisation of products and supply chains for companies and institutions, has launched DIAMIND Sentry, a solution allowing pharma companies to efficiently manage the uptick in exceptions stemming from traceability mandates.

The system was developed by rfxcel, a business unit of Antares Vision Group providing supply chain visibility solutions.

The implementation of widespread traceability regulations, most notably the US Food & Drug Administration’s Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA), requires the electronic exchange of unit-level product data, amplifying the volume of information shared among manufacturers, wholesalers, and dispensers. However, any errors during these exchanges result in compliance exceptions, and an increase in these exceptions has created industry-wide challenges. Unfortunately, part of the potential for supply chain disruptions stem from inefficient partner collaboration tools.

DIAMIND Sentry was developed to address these exception-centric obstacles by streamlining collaboration and ensuring seamless regulatory compliance. The cloud-based platform allows manufacturers, wholesalers, and dispensers to quickly identify and resolve product data exchange errors. Importantly, the system’s advanced exception management capabilities do not require platform upgrades, clearing the way for rapid deployment and immediate operational impact.

DIAMIND Sentry automatically evaluates inbound and outbound Electronic Product Code Information Services (EPCIS) files through multiple prechecks, including format and master data validation, ensuring they meet DSCSA standards. Files that fail any checks generate detailed validation reports. Depending on the error's criticality, files are either blocked, flagged for review, or sent back to partners for correction. Here, automated notifications and ticketing systems facilitate quick resolution of issues, allowing partners to respond directly via email to trigger automated responses and reprocessing.

Throughout the process, customisable dashboards provide real-time visibility into data flows, exception statuses, and purchase order tracking. Overall benefits of DIAMIND Sentry include: