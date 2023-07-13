Avantor Inaugurates Expanded Singapore Hub

Avantor, have inaugurated its expanded Singapore Hub which includes newly added cGMP manufacturing and a world class quality control laboratory. The hub is a one-stop facility serving the needs of customers across Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), strengthening the region's innovation and biopharma ecosystems.

Strategically located in Singapore, the hub enables quicker turnaround times and expedites customers' access to raw materials that are essential in AMEA's drug discovery and development whilst upholding stringent quality standards.

"At Avantor, we recognise the growing complexities around customer requirements and regulatory standards across AMEA's biopharma industry," said Christophe Couturier, Executive Vice President, AMEA. "By enhancing our regional capabilities through the launch of our Singapore Manufacturing and Distribution Hub, we tap into our legacy of serving the evolving needs of customers, demonstrating our commitment to advancing life-changing science."

The inauguration ceremony was officiated by Avantor executives, Christophe Couturier, and Narayana Rao, Vice President, Biopharma – AMEA, and the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), represented by Elaine Teo, Senior Vice President and Head, Investment Facilitation at EDB.

"Avantor's latest expansion of its Singapore hub enhances the supply of key materials and services required by biopharma manufacturers in Singapore and the region. This strengthens supply chain resilience for businesses and enhances the competitiveness of Singapore's biomedical sciences industry, an integral part of Singapore's manufacturing sector. Avantor's successive investments in Singapore demonstrate confidence in our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. These expansions are in line with EDB's commitment to work with businesses to deepen their footprint and create new job opportunities in Singapore," said Elaine Teo, Senior Vice President, EDB.

Building onto Avantor's 2022 investment, the integration of the current distribution hub with new manufacturing operations features cGMP suites, quality testing, warehousing of certified products, batch-to-batch traceability and customised palletisation capabilities. These state-of-the-art facilities allow the hub to drive innovation and efficiency to address the immediate challenges in AMEA's biopharma industry.