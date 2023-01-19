Bomi Group opens one of the largest warehouses in European pharma

Bomi Group, a UPS Healthcare company, officially opened its new storage and distribution facility in Madrid following an 18-million-euro investment.

Key highlights:

Bomi Group, subsidiary of UPS, has opened its doors of a new logistics centre in Madrid, covering an area of ​​27,578m² and have the capacity to hold 60,000 pallets .

The new GMP and GDP-compliant centre will be Bomi's largest in Spain and mark one of the largest warehouses in the entire European pharma sector.

The new centre aims to meet the majority demand (80%) of European pharma products requiring temperature-controlled transportation.

This new GMP and GDP-compliant logistics centre will cover an area of ​​27,578m² and have the capacity to hold 60,000 pallets, making it one of the largest warehouses in the European pharmaceutical sector and creating 150 highly skilled jobs.

Innovations in biologics, specialty pharmaceuticals and personalised medicine mean that 80% of pharma products in Europe now require temperature-controlled transportation. The Madrid facility will meet this expanding need with various temperature-controlled storage solutions (-30 °C, +2+8 °C, +15+25 °C) and houses an automated order-picking system with an expected error rate of less than 0.02%. It is built to BREEAM certificates and is designed to the highest standards of sustainable operation.

“Our customers are in some of the fastest growing healthcare markets in the world, and their next-generation products require near-perfect service”, said Jordi Cusidó, Iberia Country manager, Bomi Group. “By providing end-to-end visibility of location and temperature, we can ensure patient-critical products are delivered where they need to be, at the right time, and the right temperature.”

Strategically located close to Madrid airport with road links to Barcelona and metropolitan Madrid, the new centre will be Bomi Group’s largest in Spain. It will join the seven centres already in the country, including one near Madrid, four in Catalonia and two in the Canary Islands, which supports Spain’s growing pharma industry and UPS Healthcare’s global network. The centre will also enable faster shipping and distribution to provide greater flexibility for customers, in addition to a Hospital & Pharmacy Distribution service.

Bomi Group was acquired by UPS in 2022, with CEO Marco Ruini joining the UPS Healthcare leadership team. UPS Healthcare customers have access to 217 facilities with over 1.5 million square metres of cGMP and GDP-compliant healthcare distribution space in 37 countries and territories.