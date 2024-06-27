Labguru (BioData) announces distribution partnership

Labguru (BioData) announces an agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to enable the distribution of its Labguru Electronic Lab Notebook (ELN) module alongside Thermo Fisher’s suite of Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) and lab operations software solutions.

× Expand Labguru

With these complementary products, Thermo Fisher customers will address research management needs through enhanced digital lab connectivity, improving cross-functional collaboration and benefiting from a digitally enabled pathway to research-based innovation.

Thermo Fisher opted to provide the Labguru ELN module to customers after utilising the powerful solution in its own internal labs.

Thermo Fisher provides an extensive array of capabilities, including laboratory instruments, reagents and consumables offered through a scaled e-commerce platform, clinical research services, bioproduction solutions, and pharmaceutical manufacturing services across all modalities.

The incorporation of the Labguru ELN module into the Thermo Fisher ecosystem delivers a comprehensive Electronic Lab Notebook enabling seamless data exchange, traceability, streamlined workflows, collaboration capabilities, comprehensive data analysis, and easier regulatory compliance.

Labguru, the cloud-based lab data management solution, is designed to streamline scientific research. With features including a robust ELN, workflow automation and more, Labguru offers scientists a powerful arsenal to enhance their research. Additionally, Labguru provides advanced data-depth capabilities, such as AI and ML, positioning it at the forefront of digital transformation for the life-sciences industry.

“We are elated to embark on this journey with Thermo Fisher Scientific,” said Ariel Yarnitsky, CEO, Labguru. “This partnership showcases our shared vision to empower researchers and scientists with the most advanced tools and solutions to streamline their workflows while enhancing the quality of their work. Thermo Fisher’s collaboration with Labguru marks an important milestone, bringing our digital offerings together to set a new standard for research and scientist support.”

“Scientists today are taking on global, collaborative research projects, and as a result, are in pursuit of more sophisticated yet streamlined information management systems,” said Richard Milne, VP and general manager, digital science, Thermo Fisher Scientific. “At Thermo Fisher, we’re similarly focused on the future of data management and ensuring our digital ecosystem meets these expanding data optimisation needs. We look forward to working with Labguru to offer a streamlined and scalable approach to data management.”