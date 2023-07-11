Neuraxpharm expands outside Europe into Brazil and Mexico

Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, announces the establishment of affiliates in Brazil and Mexico, the two largest pharmaceutical markets in Latin America, as first steps in its expansion outside of Europe.

As part of the expansion into Brazil, Neuraxpharm has acquired Libber Pharma, a company that can provide the infrastructure to distribute and commercialise Neuraxpharm products across the country. The acquired company has been renamed Neuraxpharm Brazil. In addition, Neuraxpharm completed the acquisition earlier this year of Sanofi’s portfolio of CNS products which includes one neuroleptic and three antipsychotic products in Brazil which will form part of the product expansion.

In Mexico, Neuraxpharm has established a new affiliate, Neuraxpharm Mexico, which will distribute both existing Neuraxpharm products and two mental health products acquired from Sanofi through a salesforce that will promote all products. Additionally, Neuraxpharm has more than 10 products under registration that are being prepared for launch in Mexico over the coming years.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, Chief Executive Officer of Neuraxpharm, commented: “We are excited to be expanding outside Europe through the establishment of affiliates in these two very attractive growth markets. Our direct presence in Brazil and Mexico will provide us with a platform from which to distribute Neuraxpharm products to healthcare professionals and patients in the two largest pharmaceutical markets in LATAM, representing an important strategic step as we strive to bring advanced CNS products to more patients around the world.”

The terms of the transaction in Brazil were not disclosed.