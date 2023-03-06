Peli BioThermal expands Dry Ice range to address industry shortages

Peli BioThermal, the life science industry’s partner from discovery to distribution, announced an expansion of its renowned reusable Crēdo shipper range providing deep frozen payload protection.

Key highlights:

The extensive Crēdo Cube Dry Ice portfolio will ease current dry ice shortages significantly impacting the pharmaceutical logistics industry. The additional products will help meet the growing demand to transport temperature-sensitive biologics and time-sensitive cell and gene therapies safely to patients.

Peli BioThermal’s comprehensive range of five new Crēdo Cube Dry Ice shippers deliver deep frozen payload protection for durations of up to and often exceeding 144 hours. The range of shippers offers payload volumes between 1.8 litres to 55 litres and a temperature of minus 80 degrees Celsius to minus 60 degrees Celsius.

By utilising the tried and tested VIP (Vacuum Insulation Panels) technology pioneered by Crēdo Cube shippers, dry ice sublimation will be minimised, while ensuring correct temperature control at all phases of distribution. Additionally, Crēdo Cube’s payload to volume ratio means less dry ice is required, which helps lower operation and transport costs.

Peli BioThermal product manager, Lee Stopher, noted: “With dry ice shortages causing issues within the supply chain infrastructure, our Crēdo Cube Dry Ice range can help address this ongoing problem. The product’s highly efficient VIP insulation reduces and in some cases eliminates the need for in-transit topping up of dry ice, which reduces cost and the potential for temperature excursions.

“Together with the legendary high-performance, reliability and reusability of Crēdo Cube, users can feel confident that their high-value, life-saving pharmaceuticals and biologics will arrive at their destination in perfect condition,” Stopher continued.

The new deep-frozen solutions are ideal for short-term vaccine storage, courier transport of vaccines from freezer farm hubs to immunisation locations and daily vaccine replenishment to remote and rural areas.