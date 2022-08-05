Secop develops ultra-low temperature solution for vaccine transport

×

German-based Secop GmbH, a manufacturer of medical refrigeration compressors and a compressor supplier to the GAVI vaccination alliance, has developed a compressor for mobile refrigeration systems for temperatures ranging from -70° to -86° celsius.

Key highlights:

Secop has developed a compressor, MP2UVULTM, for temperatures ranging for -70° to -86° celsius, which will ensure the safe transport of biomaterials even during high outdoor temperatures.

CGTs (Cell and Gene Therapies) as well as highly effective mRNA-based vaccines, developed against the likes of COVID-19 and Ebola, require extremely low temperatures at all stages of the supply chain.

The MP2UVULTM ensures safe transport of biomaterials even during high outdoor temperatures, and without the need for a power grid due to its battery and solar operation.

The WHO-certified transportation device has no dependence on dry ice and therefore on tons of CO2, which offers environmental benefits, deeming a more sustainable option.

Called MP2UVULTM, the product ensures safe transport of biomaterials even during high outdoor temperatures, and without the need for a power grid thanks to battery and solar operation.

Many biomaterials, for example for CGTs (Cell and Gene Therapies) as well as highly effective mRNA-based vaccines developed for use against the likes of COVID-19 and Ebola, require extremely low temperatures at all stages of the supply chain. The compressor created by Secop is part of a medical device product series for the "ULT" (Ultra Low Temperature from -60 °C to -86 °C) range.

Secop's ULT products save manufacturers time and resources by developing cooling solutions with high customer value and which are already WHO-certified. Users, who will include hospitals, laboratories, and research facilities, will be able to benefit from precise, reliable temperature control, increased robustness and compatibility with ethane (R170) refrigerant, among other features.

Optimised for the last mile even in difficult conditions

The MP2UVULTM, which can be used for 20-to-40 litre cooling containers, is particularly well suited as a cooling solution for off-grid transport of mRNA-based vaccines and other biomaterials thanks to Secop’s ability to draw on extensive experience with battery and solar-powered active cooling systems and incorporating these into the development.

Because the compressor can be used to precisely control temperature, unlike passive systems it ensures that no valuable vaccine is rendered unusable and wasted. In addition, there is no dependence on dry ice and therefore on tons of CO2. Not only offering environmental benefits, this creates advantages especially for distribution in remote areas where the availability of CO2 cannot be guaranteed.

In addition to the benefits of mobile use, the ULT compressor series currently consists of four other compressors for stationary use. All compressors can be used not only in ULT but also in biomedical applications with temperatures ranging from -30 °C to -60 °C. Secop's ULT refrigeration compressors for stationary use are available in the entire global voltage range and can be used for refrigerated containers with volumes from 20 to 200, and from 200 to 500 litres.

Faster time to market

With all Secop ULT solutions, manufacturers of cooling solutions benefit both from their robustness and from software tools alongside expertise to support them in product development and customisation. In addition, Secop products are WHO-certified, enabling a smooth and efficient process in the validation and verification of the cooling system – shortening time to market.

Peter M. Hansen, head of Global Application, Secop, comments: "Some of the world's leading manufacturers of medical refrigeration solutions have been relying on our products for many years, as has the international GAVI Alliance, which improves access to vaccinations in developing countries. It is this experience with such medical applications which has helped us develop ULT refrigeration compressors. Energy-saving and product life extension measures, as well as a preference for natural refrigerants, make our solutions particularly sustainable and attractive to users and manufacturers, and demand for these solutions is already very high."

