Secop Group and B Medical partner to develop vaccine transport solutions

Secop GmbH, provider in advanced cooling solutions and compressor technologies in commercial refrigeration, have announced a partnership with B Medical Systems, specialists in vaccine cold chain solutions.

Key highlights:

There has been an industry surge in demand for reliable, ultra-low temperature medical cold chain solutions due to factors including the COVID19 pandemic, the rise in the adoption of mRNA technology, the development of several extremely temperature-sensitive vaccines, and the growing prominence of Cell & Gene Therapy (CGT), to name a few. Together, the partners will aim to offer a reliable and effective active medical cold chain solution through an active transport unit with a cascade compressor system which has been specifically designed to reach ultra-low temperatures even all conditions, up to ambient temperatures of 43°C.

The partnership will kick-start with a series of development and testing exercises, applying Secop’s decades of experience in efficient mobile cooling compressors coupled with B Medical Systems’ expertise in developing innovative and reliable solutions for medical transportation boxes. The newly combined research and development teams aim to finalise the development and testing phase in the near future.

With years of experience in developing compressors and cooling units for medical transport boxes, solar driven fridges, Bio-Medical and ULT fridges Secop has the ability to draw on a wide knowledge base in order to support partners in optimising a new generation of green and efficient medical cabinets.

Jan Ehlers, chief executive officer at Secop GmbH, said: “The Secop engineering team has conducted intensive development and testing programmes to prove and optimise the innovative cooling unit. Powered by a cascade refrigeration system utilising battery driven compressors designed for medical applications, the units can achieve and maintain ultra-low temperatures down to -86°C - the temperature range required for new generation mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines - even at ambient temperatures of 43°C.

“The partnership with B Medical Systems is a significant step forward for Secop Group, as both companies combine their unique skill sets and technologies to help support the successful development of a truly breakthrough product, capable of supporting a sustainable cold chain evolution and contribute to improving storage and the delivery of vaccines worldwide.”

CEO of B Medical Systems, Luc Provost, said: “The ability to reliably transport vaccines and temperature-sensitive specimens at ultra-low temperatures is becoming ever more crucial. The Joint Development Agreement (JDA) is a significant step in our journey towards developing this next generation of ultra-low medical cold chain equipment.

“By bringing together Secop’s legacy in compressor technology and B Medical Systems’ expertise in developing innovative medical cold chain solutions, I am confident that we will be able to soon provide the market with a convenient and reliable solution for the safe storage and transport of small volumes of vaccine, pharmaceuticals and samples at ultra-low temperatures.”