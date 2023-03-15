Sustainability takes centre stage for Tower Cold Chain at LogiPharma

Temperature-controlled specialist Tower is returning to LogiPharma in 2023 to showcase how pharmaceutical manufacturers are using its passive containers to improve their logistics infrastructure, in today’s sustainably inclined world.

Key highlights:

Visitors at LogiPharma, held on April 25th – 27th 2023 at Centre de Congrès de Lyon, France, will have the opportunity to meet the team and see how Tower’s robust, reliable, reusable temperature-controlled solutions are significantly contributing to customers environmental credentials.

Global case studies with several pharmaceutical, bioprocessing and specialist third-party logistics (3PL) businesses will be on hand, as well as the opportunity to see Tower’s exhibited cold chain containers.

Amongst the solutions on display will be the company’s newest KTEvolution container, debuted at LogiPharma 2022. One year on and Tower’s smallest container - easily carried by 1-2 people - has seen tremendous market success, particularly in the last-mile delivery and clinical trials markets. In line with the entire range of Tower solutions, the KTEvolution provides 120+ hour thermal protection and is optimally suited for the transport of pharmaceutical, biological and biotech products requiring internal temperatures of -80°c, -60°c, -20°c, +5°c, +20°c.

In addition, Tower will also be sharing its knowledge as part of the show’s industry Masterclasses on Tuesday 25th April at 16:15pm in Room 1. Richard Peck, global strategic account manager at Tower Cold Chain, will take part in a forum seminar titled: “Achieving Net Zero – How to initiate realistic and lasting supply chain sustainability efforts in pharma." The session will highlight how a resource and energy intensive area such as the pharmaceutical cold chain can become more sustainable through strategies like leveraged engineering and technology and a network approach.

“LogiPharma is the ideal stage for Tower to discuss how innovative cold storage solutions are playing a major role in optimising and innovating pharmaceutical customers operations. Our discussion will highlight some of the ways in which our services and products enable highly efficient supply chain ecosystems,” says Richard.

“We are delighted to be exhibiting at LogiPharma again this year and speaking at the conference alongside industry leaders from around the world. As our growth continues, it is important to continue to show new and existing customers the benefits of our robust, reliable and reusable cold chain solutions. We welcome visitors to come to Booths 71 & 72 and find out why leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and 3PLs have chosen Tower as their specialist shipping provider," says Niall Balfour, CEO of Tower Cold Chain.