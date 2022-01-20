Temperature-controlled packaging – one size doesn’t fit all

Paul Terry sales and marketing director - EMEA at Peli BioThermal, looks at whether pharmaceutical suppliers should purchase or rent when it comes to temperature-controlled packaging.

Cold chain packaging and logistics perform an integral part in the safe shipment of pharmaceutical payloads worldwide.

To ensure efficacy of high value, life giving pharmaceutical products requires high performance cold chain thermal shipper solutions.

Whether purchased or rented, temperature-controlled packaging is a crucial component within the cold chain. The industry of cold chain logistics requires specific, specialist handling end to end as well as adherence to regional regulatory compliance criteria when shipping products from manufacturer to end destination.

The worldwide pharmaceutical cold chain logistics industry is vast and continues to be an area of significant growth, with projected global biopharma cold chain logistics spending in 2022 predicted to be $19.1bn to support an estimated global biopharma cold chain product sales in 2024 forecast to be in the region of $440bn.

The pandemic has accelerated market growth with an increase of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals being transported across the globe and the continuing requirement for worldwide shipments of Covid-19 therapies, vaccines and boosters.

There are key considerations to be taken into account when selecting suitable shipping solutions for temperature sensitive payloads, including the type of thermal packaging needed, insulation required its quality/thickness/weight of Phase Change Materials (PCMs)and qualified durations.

However, there is also the question of whether to purchase packaging or rent while acknowledging that one size or solution doesn’t fit all shipping scenarios.

Current Market Trends

Currently the sector is seeing a rising rental requirement which is not limited to bulk shipments but applies also to parcel payload packaging as companies continue to outsource their cold chain. They want to own fewer, or zero, boxes or eliminate managing the associated requirements of maintaining owned thermal packaging products. Other ways of utilising temperature controlled packaging include long term leasing, or pay-per-use options. These options also remove the need to purchase, manage and maintain a large fleet of product.

Companies are increasingly looking to enlist the services of thermal packaging vendors who own the packaging products companies require for their pharmaceutical shipments.

Selected vendors can manage the responsibility of conditioning and repairing packaging products, which means companies only need to pay a per trip fee.

Rental is a good option for both bulk and parcel shipments with applications available for higher volume commercial pharmaceutical transportation options as well.

Whatever option is selected, be it to buy, single trip rental or longer-term lease, there is a corresponding emergence of advancements in associated track and trace capabilities. What we are seeing is the development of more advanced software platforms within the industry that are continually being enhanced. This is in response to the requirement, whether it is Covid-19 vaccines or cell and gene therapies being shipped, that there is a need to know the exact location and accurate temperature throughout the journey of the shipment.

All packaging products, whether rented or purchased, need to be high-performing and reliable to ensure they mitigate any potential temperature excursions on the journey from manufacturer to clinic or patient.

Therefore, when selecting a temperature-controlled packaging supplier they should offer a broad range of products and support services for both purchase and rent.

Any selected suppliers should also have a global footprint with an extensive network and infrastructure in place worldwide, including where key pharmaceutical hubs are located. Any selected supplier also needs to be able to offer a broad range of solutions to meet customers’ varied needs, alongside an associated fleet of products with an expansive network in place to offer consistency and availability globally.

Power of Purchase

Opting to purchase temperature controlled packaging means the product can be used immediately or added to stock for the future deployment of pharma payloads, which provides greater flexibility.

If the packaging product is reusable, it can be utilised to make multiple trips.

The purchaser will need access to conditioning equipment and processes required to ensure the packaging continues to comply with global regulatory requirements.

These necessary maintenance measures make sure the packaging product continues to perform properly, providing protection to mitigate any potential temperature excursions on future journeys.

From a financial perspective, once an investment has been made to buy boxes for pharma shipments; after it has been used it will then need to be stored. So, as well as taking into consideration capital costs, there is the need to take into account any storage space and inventory costs.

Purchased products will also require additional costs and services which means some companies will need to invest further to be able to deploy their packaging product. If storing owned products within a facility, which may suddenly be required for shipments, the packaging product will need to be conditioned and prepared properly, ready for use.

In addition to this there are logistics costs to consider and if deploying reusable packaging products, track and trace capabilities will need to be in place to ensure monitoring of the product can take place and the product can be successfully returned.