BiVictriX and Abzena collaborate to manufacture antibody-drug conjugates

Biotechnology company BiVictriX Therapeutics is collaborating with research organisation Abzena on a project to manufacture BiVictriX’s antibody-drug conjugate.

The collaboration will allow BiVictriX to cost-effectively manufacture its anti-cancer ADCs for use in pre-clinical models without the need for extensive manufacturing facilities of its own. ADC production will be carried out in two cycles: the first cycle being ADC manufacturing for proof-of-concept studies; and the second cycle will cover ADC lead selection and optimisation. The collaboration was secured just three months after BiVictriX listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, raising gross proceeds of £7.5 million.

Tiffany Thorn, chief executive of BiVictriX Therapeutics commented: “Abzena is world-renowned for possessing the expertise and capabilities to develop and manufacture antibody-drug conjugates to the highest standards. Utilising Abzena’s extensive knowledge in the field will be highly valuable as we look to expedite the development of our lead candidate, BVX001, and additional pipeline candidates towards achieving key pre-clinical milestones. We look forward to this initial collaboration marking the beginning of a successful and ongoing partnership with Abzena.”

Campbell Bunce, chief scientific officer of Abzena, said: “We’re delighted to be able to support the development of BiVictriX’s ADCs through our expert development, characterisation and manufacturing services. BiVictriX’s “twin antigen” targeting Bi-Cygni therapeutics present an innovative approach to target cancer cells and we hope to support their development as best we can.”