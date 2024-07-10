ChargePoint Technology launches subsidiary

ChargePoint Technology is expanding its presence in India, and has announced the launch of its new subsidiary, ChargePoint UK Private Ltd.

The subsidiary will focus on business development and providing support services tailored to the Indian market.

To support its expansion in the region, ChargePoint has recruited six experienced team members, across Business Development, Technical Service, and AfterCare. This move will ensure customers receive the exceptional support for which ChargePoint is well-known.

All six team members bring valuable experience from their previous roles working with ChargePoint’s solutions. Suresh Chandra has been appointed as commercial manager. Pradeep Puduru and Manish Chitroda will take on the roles of business development across South and West/North India respectively, working closely with customers to configure solutions, enabling them to overcome their process challenges. Sai Srinivas and Vinayak Bhat join the team as field technical support engineers providing responsive onsite services. Finally, Gahana Kengeri Jayakumar joins as AfterCare support executive, to assist customers over the lifetime of their installation, ensuring they are able to effectively maintain their solutions as well as providing wider support and services.

Commenting on the firm's global expansion, Chris Eccles, CEO of ChargePoint Technology, said: “ChargePoint has built strong relationships with our Indian customers over the last 15 years. We value these long-standing relationships highly; in establishing ChargePoint UK Private Ltd we are demonstrating our long-term commitment to the region. It is imperative that we have a local presence to support local operations in the region, with quick response times and local expertise where it is needed. The whole business is excited and energised for our latest venture.

“The Indian pharmaceutical industry ranks third globally in terms of production by volume and is expected to be valued at $130 billion by 2030. With demand for pharmaceutical manufacturing rapidly increasing in this territory, this has made India a crucial market for our future growth opportunities.”

ChargePoint Technology offers single and multi-use containment and aseptic powder transfer solutions, as well as fluid storage and management solutions that are essential for the safe transfer of a variety of materials during pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.