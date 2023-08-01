Gyros Protein Technologies Introduces PurePep EasyClean Auto Kit

Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a leading provider of peptide synthesisers and reagents, and a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays, launches its PurePep EasyClean (PEC) Auto Kit for the automated parallel purification of peptides, accelerating downstream processes for research, development, and production of simple to complex peptide drugs and therapies.

Based on Gyros Protein Technologies’ orthogonal PurePep EasyClean technology, the PEC Auto Kit utilises a simple catch-and-release methodology for purification of chemically synthesised peptides. The new Auto Kit allows users of the PurePep Chorus and Symphony X synthesiser to perform peptide synthesis and purification on a single instrument, further increasing process efficiency.

Conventional chromatography, including reversed-phase liquid chromatography (RP-HPLC) is a major bottleneck in peptide production, both in academia and industry, due to its limited capacity in higher throughput purifications, and the significant volumes of toxic solvents required. In addition, operation of RP-HPLC is labour intensive and requires specialist skills. Gyros Protein Technologies’ PEC Auto Kit requires up to 90% less hands-on time per peptide (6 minutes vs ~ 1 hour) and 90% less solvent consumption, facilitating parallel purification of 6 or more purified peptides in under 6 hours.

Mark Vossenaar, General Manager, Biopharmaceutical Development Division, Gyros Protein Technologies, commented: “The PEC Auto Kit is the first automated solution for parallel peptide purification to remove a major bottleneck in the downstream production process, saving time and resources for this otherwise rate-limiting and labour-intensive step. The first newly developed product in the PurePep family following acquisition of the PEC technology in 2022, the introduction of the PEC Auto Kit further reflects our commitment to providing reliable and efficient solutions for the purification of high-quality peptides for research and production.”

Adrian Glas, CEO, Peptides Speciality Laboratories, added: “As a customer, the PurePep EasyClean technology has been an established method for purification in our labs from the very beginning.The introduction of the PEC Auto kit is the missing piece to a fully automated peptide manufacturing process. Now allowing for parallel post-synthesis purification, the new platform was easily integrated into our laboratory methods and has provided immediate benefits. The automation has taken it to the next level in terms of time efficiency and resource reduction.”