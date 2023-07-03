Tower Cold Chain Expands Presence with Opening of American Centre of Excellence

Pharmaceutical thermal protection specialist Tower Cold Chain has opened its new headquarters in the Americas region.

Located in Philadelphia, just 1.6 miles from PHL International Airport, the 26,000 sq. ft building strengthens Tower’s container conditioning and storage capabilities, marking a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to pharmaceutical, airline and 3PL customers in North, Central and South America.

Following the success of its Centre of Excellence in the United Kingdom, Tower Cold Chain has replicated this proven model, with its latest facility offering design, laboratory, and testing capabilities in the development of its temperature-controlled solutions. The newly established Americas headquarters also includes office space accessible to customers, offering beneficial opportunities for meetings, demonstrations, as well as new product development in partnership with customers.

By establishing a dedicated Centre of Excellence in the Americas, Tower Cold Chain aims to strengthen its collaborative partnerships with pharmaceutical manufacturers, airlines, and 3PL providers in the region. The facility will serve as a hub of innovation and expertise, fostering partnerships, knowledge exchange, and the development of customer-focused solutions to address the evolving challenges in the cold chain logistics industry.

“We are thrilled to inaugurate our Centre of Excellence in Philadelphia, which demonstrates our unwavering commitment to the Americas market,” says Niall Balfour, Chief Executive Officer of Tower Cold Chain. “This marks a significant step in Tower’s growth trajectory. As demand for robust, reliable, reusable pharmaceutical logistics continues to surge, our investment in strategic locations enables us to provide essential support for the seamless transportation of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical and life-science products.”

Tower’s decision to establish the American Centre of Excellence in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is a testament to the region’s favourable pharmaceutical business climate, proximity to customers and its robust logistics infrastructure. The company plans to leverage these advantages to build strong partnerships, whilst supporting its network of hubs throughout the region, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago and Puerto Rico.