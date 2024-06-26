TurboFil to supply Amneal Pharmaceuticals with filling station

TurboFil Packaging Machines, an equipment specialist dedicated solely to the design and development of liquid filling and assembly machines, is collaborating with Bridgewater, NJ-based Amneal Pharmaceuticals to develop an advanced automated assembly and vial filling machine for unidose liquid nasal devices.

× Expand TurboFil

TurboFil’s system will be utilised by Amneal to produce naloxone doses, the drug used to counteract opioid overdoses.

Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the over-the-counter sale of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray, USP, 4mg, which is the generic version of Narcan and is used in the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose emergency.

TurboFil’s system features advanced inspection capabilities to ensure each device performs its critical, time-sensitive mission. The machine's precise and flexible design includes technology to meet or exceed required accuracy tolerances. The machine combines classical mechanics with modern technology to assemble these devices with precision.

“We are excited to work with TurboFil on this project. Their advanced technology and expertise will help us advance our production capabilities and expand access to this crucial medication,” said Jiten Parikh, senior vice president of operations for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

“Intranasal administration devices are among the fastest-growing forms of drug delivery, and we’re proud to work with Amneal in their mission to expand availability of a drug on the forefront of the urgent fight against opioid-related deaths,” said Deborah Smook, VP of marketing & business development for TurboFil Packaging Machines.