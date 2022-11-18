Airnov celebrates five years of manufacturing in India

Airnov Healthcare Packaging, a specialist in controlled atmosphere packaging, has surpassed five years of manufacturing at its production facility in India, and announces it participation to CPhI India 2022.

Key highlights:

Beginning production in 2017 , the Indian site is an important local hub for Airnov serving what is a growing national and regional market.

, the Indian site is an important local hub for Airnov serving what is a growing national and regional market. Airnov's Cuddalore facility continues to serve a growing demand in the Indian market and represents an important hub for future regional growth

in the Indian market and represents an important hub for future regional growth Airnov are to exhibit a range of healthcare packaging solutions, including HAT-B, EQius, laser marked canisters and DRICARD at CPHI India 2022.

The plant, located in Cuddalore which sits south of Chennai in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, is operated by a workforce of around 40 dedicated employees and is ISO 9001 and ISO 15378.

Beginning production in 2017, the Indian site is an important local hub for Airnov serving what is a growing national and regional market. It will also prove critical in meeting future growth in demand for Airnov’s healthcare packaging solutions.

Shrikar Trikannad, head of sales India at Airnov, commented: “We continue to see great promise in the Indian market, which is proving very receptive to the pioneering products that we are able to bring to customers. As we look ahead to the next five years, India will continue to play a key role in our business planning.”

The milestone arrives as Airnov exhibits at CPHI 2022 in India, a large tradeshow connecting stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector.

In particular, guests are invited to discover a range of products. These include: