Airnov celebrates five years of manufacturing in India

Airnov Healthcare Packaging, a specialist in controlled atmosphere packaging, has surpassed five years of manufacturing at its production facility in India, and announces it participation to CPhI India 2022.
The plant, located in Cuddalore which sits south of Chennai in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, is operated by a workforce of around 40 dedicated employees and is ISO 9001 and ISO 15378.
Beginning production in 2017, the Indian site is an important local hub for Airnov serving what is a growing national and regional market. It will also prove critical in meeting future growth in demand for Airnov’s healthcare packaging solutions.
Shrikar Trikannad, head of sales India at Airnov, commented: “We continue to see great promise in the Indian market, which is proving very receptive to the pioneering products that we are able to bring to customers. As we look ahead to the next five years, India will continue to play a key role in our business planning.”
The milestone arrives as Airnov exhibits at CPHI 2022 in India, a large tradeshow connecting stakeholders in the pharmaceutical sector.
In particular, guests are invited to discover a range of products. These include:
- HAT-B: Airnov’s latest innovative vial, is designed to limit carbon footprints with an optimised amount of plastic. They contain an adjustable desiccant quantity and incorporate versatile sorbent materials to fit stability requirements. The vial is suitable for the pharmaceutical, diagnostic and nutraceutical market.
- EQius: Airnov’s equilibrium relative humidity stabilisers are sorbent products that can maintain a specific required humidity level in pharmaceuticals. They are particularly designed to protect dry powder inhalers, gelatine capsules, and gummies. The development of Airnov’s EQius portfolio will help customers’ control relative humidity from 10% to 95%, and meet specific needs for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets.
- Laser marked canisters: These canisters use laser technology to create visible marks on the canister body without inks, varnishes, adhesives, and other extraneous materials for a more sustainable product with less risk of contamination. The portfolio will be complete this year with the release of 2g and 3g.
- DRICARD: The new line of blue Dricard boasts double thickness, which allows for twice the moisture adsorption capacity across the same sized product. It also enables 80% less ink to be used, providing an important sustainability benefit.