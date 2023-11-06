Amcor Launches Next Generation of More Sustainable Packaging for Medical Devices

Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, have announced the launch of the next generation of its Medical Laminates solutions. Amcor’s latest innovation enables the development of all-film packaging that is recyclable in the polyethylene stream. The new solution reduces the carbon footprint of the final package while maintaining the performance requirements of device applications, helping medical companies to progress their sustainability goals without compromising patient safety.

The new packaging solution is a mono-material polyethylene (PE) laminate that can be used for a wide range of packaging formats. It can replace non-recyclable with recycle-ready lidding for 3D thermoformed packages, that are used for drapes and protective materials, catheters, as well as injection and tubing systems. Another application of the laminates would be in 2D pouches for products such as wound care materials and gloves.

“This launch demonstrates our commitment to innovation for the healthcare industry and showcases the incredible work of Amcor’s R&D experts. Our mono-polyethylene solution addresses the key issue of medical packaging recyclability and is a significant step towards helping the medical sector safely embrace more sustainable packaging solutions,” said Daniel Roiz, Sales and Marketing Director Amcor HealthCareäEMEA. “We are committed to continuing to advance our portfolio towards delivering on our pledge to develop all of Amcor’s packaging to be recyclable or reusable by 2025.”

The medical industry is changing, and there is a need for more sustainable packaging practices to be introduced at scale without compromising device safety and performance, which are imperative for patient safety. Amcor HealthCare Recycle-Ready Medical Laminates will enable medical device manufacturers to take a step forward in their sustainability journey, to make a real difference within healthcare.