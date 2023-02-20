Berry launches child-resistant PET bottle bundle for pharma syrup market

Berry Global Healthcare is introducing a comprehensive bundle solution to help customers capitalise on the increasing demand for child-resistant (CRC) and tamper-evident (TE) packaging for the pharmaceutical and herbal market for syrup and liquid medicines.

Key highlights:

Berry Global is introducing seven ranges of 28mm PET bottles, with eight accompanying closures that incorporate tamper-evident and child-resistant features .

. Berry is utilising its technical expertise in the healthcare sector to combine a range of bottle and closure solutions that can meet the diverse needs of the market.

that can meet the diverse needs of the market. The new bundle has been developed to meet the increasing demand for pharmaceutical plastic bottles, caps and closures for the OTC sector.

The company is utilising its longstanding design and technical expertise in the healthcare sector to combine a range of bottle and closure solutions that can meet the diverse needs of the market.

The new Berry Healthcare bundle features seven ranges of 28mm neck PET bottles in sizes from 20ml to 1,000ml and a variety of designs, with eight accompanying closures that incorporate tamper-evident and child-resistant features. Customers can select the bottle and compatible closure with liners and dosing cups to meet their particular application and capacity requirements.

This package combination is supplied from eight Berry factories across Europe, ensuring a fast and flexible service for companies of all sizes to help them quickly bring products to market.

Some of the bottles and closures are fully tested and certified as being child-resistant to the latest global standards - ISO8317 standard (EU) and 16CFR1700.20 standard (US). This ensures that the packaging is safe and meets regulatory requirements. The liners that the certification covers are EPE42A, EPE Saranex, F217-4 (PE Faced EPE), and I.H.S. These certifications apply to bottles with 50ml to 250ml capacity.

The variety of PET bottle designs enables manufacturers to choose a solution to satisfy their specific product or branding requirements. PET bottles are the perfect packaging solution for healthcare products, because the strong and lightweight material makes them break-resistant, convenient, safe, and easy to handle during transportation and for the end-user. They also provide an effective barrier against oxygen and moisture ingress, protecting the efficacy of the medicines. The bottles allow products to be clearly viewed and can be easily labelled and branded.

To help companies meet their sustainability objectives, some bottles can be produced in 100% food-grade recycled PET.

Berry says the new Berry Healthcare bundle has been developed in the light of increasing demand for pharmaceutical plastic bottles, caps and closures for the OTC sector, which offer an attractive alternative to glass packaging. The company is seeing particular interest in solutions for coughs, colds and flu remedies, such as syrups and decongestants.

The Berry Healthcare bundle was launched at the recent Pharmapack exhibition in Paris.

“We had a very positive reaction from visitors to our stand. In particular, the extensive choice of bottles and closures was very appealing as it enables us to provide individual customers with the best option to meet their needs," commented Nadine Khoury, senior strategic marketing manager, Berry Healthcare.

“This also demonstrates our commitment to being a trusted supplier and preferential partner to the industry.”