Berry Launches New Lightweight Tube Closure Solution

Berry Global has developed a lightweight tube closure solution that combines modern design and material versatility with a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Adding to Berry’s extensive range of tube closures, the new Slimline range delivers greenhouse gas savings compared to traditional caps through a new lightweight and low-profile design. As one of the lightest solutions currently available on the market, the closures meet customer’s performance requirements and underline Berry’s commitment to minimise the use of virgin plastic.

The closures will be available in 35mm and 50mm diameters, each in matt and glossy surface finishes and with 3mm and 5mm orifices. The closures can be manufactured in virgin polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP) or with food-safe post-consumer recycled plastic (rPE and rPP) from CleanStream, Berry's internal, closed-loop recycling process. These options enable brand owners to match closure and tube materials, creating a mono-material pack for ease of recycling.

“The tube market is seeing a greater pace of change currently as companies continue to look for more sustainable pack formats without compromising on aesthetics or performance,” said Thierry Bernet, VP Circular Economy and Innovation for Berry Global CPI.

The Slimline design is ideal for a wide variety of personal care and pharmaceutical applications, such as skin care, body wash, and hair care, and it is compatible with the new generation of flat tube shoulders. Features such as a wide opening angle, comfortable finger recess, and active hinge for easy opening help ensure maximum consumer convenience. To provide the flexibility to meet changing market demands and customer requirements, Berry has developed an advanced and agile production cell.

“Based on the latest advances in technology, the new Slimline range offers our customers an economically attractive solution whilst also supporting our customers to achieve, if not exceed, their sustainability targets,” said Steffen Kacan, Regional Sales Director, Personal Care for Berry Global.