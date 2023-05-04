Bormioli Pharma and Desall.com Launch Innovative Pharma Packaging Contests

Bormioli Pharma, a pharmaceutical packaging and medical device manufacturer, announces two new contests in collaboration with the open innovation platform Desall.com.

Following the positive outcomes of their previous collaborations, Bormioli Pharma and Desall.com are partnering again to collect new ideas and innovations to address emerging trends and the needs of patients globally. They are inviting the international innovation community to submit ideas and designs for pharmaceutical packaging, focusing on two areas:

Augmented reality solutions for improving drug delivery methods; Biometric recognition solutions for enhancing child-resistant closure systems;

These areas were identified after a collaborative idea generation process between Bormioli Pharma and CDI (Collegè des Ingénieurs) Italy, which involved a multi-department team. The process was based on data and insights from research exploring patients' medication habits and needs, revealing opportunities for improvement in home self-medication.

"We believe in an open approach to innovation, transforming end-user insights into practical solutions through collaboration with innovators and external partners," says Andrea Lodetti, CEO at Bormioli Pharma. "Our continued partnership with Desall.com demonstrates our commitment to a process that has already received positive market feedback".

"We were excited to accept Bormioli Pharma's invitation to collaborate again, reaffirming our interest in the important field of pharmaceutical packaging that brings real innovation to people's lives," states Davide Scomparin, CEO at Desall.com.

The winners of the two contests will receive a monetary prize and the chance to contribute to the development of their project, which could potentially become a prototype and, if there is interest from pharmaceutical partners, a marketable product on an industrial scale.

These contests build on the previous call4ideas from 2021 and 2022, which attracted 73 and 109 projects respectively, originating from various countries worldwide.

Details on how to participate in the two contests can be found at Desall.com.