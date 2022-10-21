Collab to boost access to medical-grade resins for packaging manufacturers

M. Holland, an international distributor of thermoplastic resins and ancillary materials, will distribute the LyondellBasell Purell resin line. This strategic distribution agreement will boost medical packaging manufacturers’ access to medical-grade resins and help ensure regulatory confidence for OEMs.

Key highlights:

The Purell technical performance includes protection against most chemicals, organoleptic properties, and a full range of stiffness and mechanical resistance.

Produced in Illinois, the LyondellBasell Purell line offers regionalised supply chain security for medical packaging manufacturers and OEMs amid rapidly evolving global disruption and shortages.

The Purell technical performance includes protection against most chemicals, excellent organoleptic properties, and a full range of stiffness and mechanical resistance. The line’s legacy for quality and technical performance makes it ideal for medical films, blow-fill-seal (BFS) applications such as ampules, IV bottles, and parenteral packaging, as well as other healthcare applications requiring medical-grade polymers.

“This is an exciting time to be in healthcare manufacturing. Medical regulations are changing, demands are increasing, and opportunities for innovation continue to arise. We have trust built from our long-standing relationship with LyondellBasell and are eager to offer Purell products to our clients and help them create safe medical devices and packaging,” said Josh Blackmore, global healthcare manager at M. Holland.

“Demand in healthcare continues to grow amid global supply chain disruptions, evolving industry and regulatory requirements, and residual healthcare system strain caused by COVID-19. Through M. Holland’s distribution network, our Purell products will deliver a readily available and necessary solution to healthcare and pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers,” said Palmer Giddings, vice president of Polyolefins Americas at LyondellBasell.

The U.S.-based Purell resin line is now included on M. Holland’s comprehensive Healthcare Packaging line card. The company also provides clients with access to dedicated engineers and specialists who provide guidance on technical resin selection to meet regulatory and mechanical requirements.