Finalists revealed for Sustainable Medicines Packaging Awards

YewMaker and Connect In Pharma revealed the shortlisted finalists for the new Sustainable Medicines Packaging Awards. Winners will be announced at an in-person champagne ceremony at the upcoming Connect In Pharma event, 14 September 2022.

13 shortlisted finalists for the Sustainable Medicines Packaging Awards have been announced.

have been announced. The awards celebrate innovations in sustainable packaging design to reduce waste or bring circularity into the pharma packaging supply chain.

to reduce waste or bring circularity into the pharma packaging supply chain. Essentra Packaging, Körber Pharma Packaging and Liveo Research are just some of the companies that have made the shortlist.

are just some of the companies that have made the shortlist. The official bronze, silver and gold winners are to be revealed at an in-person ceremony at the upcoming Connect in Pharma event, on 14 Sept in Geneva.

Nazneen Rahman, YewMaker founder and CEO, says: “Pharmaceuticals are major global users of packaging, and the packaging materials used often have important functions to deliver medicines safely. These awards recognise innovations that keep this critical role that medicine packaging plays but in a more sustainable way.”

“We have been delighted by the response to the awards and are excited to come together at this event to shine a spotlight on sustainability innovations in the pharmaceutical industry,” says Rahman.

Renan Joel, divisional director at Connect in Pharma, says: “Both these awards and Connect in Pharma are about celebrating and nurturing innovation in the European pharma and biotech industry, so hosting the awards ceremony at the inaugural edition of this event feels like a great fit. We are proud to be supporting innovations that promote sustainability in the industry.”

Finalists

13 applicants have been shortlisted, with gold, silver and bronze winners for two categories due to be announced on 14 September 2022 in Geneva.

The shortlisted applicants are:

Design Award

Dual Chamber Blister - Pantec AG/Pharmapan

- Pantec AG/Pharmapan Eastalite Universal Device Shipping Tray - Plastic Ingenuity

- Plastic Ingenuity EcoSecur Type 2 Glass Vials - Stoelzle Glass Group

- Stoelzle Glass Group Phill Box - Parcel Health

- Parcel Health Protecting the Product and the Environment - Essentra Packaging

- Essentra Packaging Qube Pro - Jones Healthcare Group

- Jones Healthcare Group Sustainable Grassboard in Pharma Packaging - Körber Pharma Packaging Materials AG

Circularity Award

"Cut the waste" Service through Liveo Optima Scientific Package Design Program - Liveo Research Inc

- Liveo Research Inc Circularity Solutions for Thermoformed Plastics Along the Pharma Value Chain - Plastic Ingenuity

- Plastic Ingenuity Circularity-as-a-Service for Medicine Plastics - Automedi

- Automedi eZCooler - Zuellig Pharma

- Zuellig Pharma Sharpsmart Reusable Containers - Sharpsmart Ltd

- Sharpsmart Ltd Smart Reusable Packaging - Monoceros and Emball'Iso

Connect in Pharma is a new annual event connecting innovators in pharma and biotech to industry suppliers and manufacturers.

Find out more about the awards and how to join the event, here.