Injectable pharma growth underlines importance of smart packaging

With the global injectable pharma market projected to soar to $762.48 billion by 2028, secondary pharmaceutical packaging specialist MM Packaging urges the industry to embrace smart packaging technology for enhanced patient adherence.

Walter Wuerfel, VP sales & business development at MM Packaging Pharma & HC BU, said: “Data published by the International Longevity Centre (ILC) shows that across Europe, healthcare systems lose around €125Bn every year due to poor patient adherence of medications. In the US, that figure could be as high as $290Bn. The exponential growth of injectable medicines is a fantastic opportunity for the pharma sector to innovate and tackle the challenge of adherence head-on.

“The biggest advantage of injectables is that they enable patients to self-manage their medications and treatments, but industry estimates suggest that too many patients don’t rigidly follow their treatment plans, creating poorer health outcomes. ILC data, for example, suggests that adherence can be as low as 50% in high-income countries, and even less in lower-income countries.

“More must be done. At MM Packaging, we centre our product and service range around the real-world needs of our pharmaceutical customers. In response to the rise of injectable pharma, there is a stronger focus on clear instructions for use (IFU), delivered through leaflets and literature to support patient adherence. This can be further strengthened with smart technology, such as our near-field communication (NFC) enabled smart labels, and carton packaging with integrated radio frequency identification (RFID). As well as verifying the authenticity of the product and tracking the product journey, they can provide patients with critical adherence information and instructions. It’s about elevating the role of packaging from ‘just’ a container to a valuable communication and compliance tool.”

Speaking to the evolving needs of today’s pharmaceutical market and the fast growth of the injectable pharma category, MM Packaging has developed its packaging and technology range with patient adherence and safety front of mind. Alongside folding carton packaging, leaflets and labels, the business supplies smart technologies and layered security solutions to support its customers.

Wuerfel said: “Poor adherence is putting enormous costs and strain on healthcare systems, and we must get this under control as the injectable market proliferates. We typically think of packaging technology only in terms of protecting and preserving goods, but the reality is that safety, security and patient adherence are supported too. The benefit of working with MM Packaging is that we make it simple as a true end-to-end partner. We combine localised market knowledge, such as regulatory compliance and supply chain needs, with global logistical strength, under our ‘Our local roots, your global packaging solutions’ ethos. As a result, our expansive solutions range covers varied aspects, from sophisticated anti-counterfeit innovations to the latest technology in connected packaging. We look forward to supporting our pharma customers in further unlocking the high growth injectables sector.”