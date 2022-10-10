Marchesini Group acquires 100% of SEA Vision Group

Marchesini Group announces the acquisition of 100% of SEA Vision Group, the company founded in Pavia specialises in the construction of traceability, data collection and inspection systems in the pharmaceutical packaging sector.

Key highlights:

Marchesini Group acquires of 100% of SEA Vision Group , representing the completion of one of the most significant market operations undertaken by Marchesini Group in its almost fifty years of history.

, representing the completion of one of the most significant market operations undertaken by Marchesini Group in its almost fifty years of history. Pietro Cassani will become chairman of the board of SEA Vision Group.

of the board of SEA Vision Group. The SEA Vision Group operation crowns a long-term strategy which aims to integrate the mechanical engineering businesses controlled by Marchesini Group with Italy’s software and vision companies.

The acquisition – which began in 2018 with the initial purchase of a 48% stake in SEA Vision Group – represents the completion of one of the most significant market operations undertaken by Marchesini Group in its almost fifty years of history.

Further to the acquisition, Pietro Cassani, chief executive officer of Marchesini Group, will become chairman of the board of SEA Vision Group, which will also include Michele Cei, co-founder of the Pavia-based company, who will retain the role of CEO. By strategic choice of Marchesini Group, and in accordance with its usual policy, the new corporate structure will not interfere with the expansion plan of SEA Vision Group, which is forecasting a turnover of over 50 million Euro for 2022.

“We have been engaging with Industry 4.0 issues for over 20 years, since well before they became a hot topic. SEA Vision Group’s entry into the Marchesini Group will enable us to create packaging lines which are even more integrated with vision and inspection systems, to guarantee our customers ever-improving performances and a high degree of personalisation,” commented Pietro Cassani.

“After years of strategic partnership, today we are completing our entry into the Marchesini Group: this operation will ensure SEA Vision Group the best conditions for growth on the international markets, and further boost our already strong development ambitions,” pointed out Michele Cei, CEO of SEA Vision Group.

“All the projects on which we are hard at work to launch new products with AI techniques, such as Line Clearance, or in the areas of Vision and Traceability, will continue with even greater drive. We will also retain our commercial independence – in other words, our identity.”

The SEA Vision Group operation crowns a long-term strategy which aims to integrate the galaxy of mechanical engineering businesses controlled by Marchesini Group with some of Italy’s top software and vision companies. It is in the light of this strategy that SEA Vision Group recently acquired AI specialist ARGO Vision, while Marchesini Group completed its take-over of Proteo Engineering – which specialises in industrial automation – and Auteco, a creator of solutions in the field of automation, process control and workflow digitalisation.

Moreover, in 2021 Marchesini Group acquired a minority holding in Bologna-based startup Eyecan, owner of an innovative technology enhanced by AI algorithms which enables robots equipped with vision to train the robotic systems installed on Marchesini Group lines, thus speeding up packaging cycles.

“Through in-house management of the complex dynamics involved in the digitalisation of production processes, we intend to interconnect mechanical engineering with robotics and software, and manufacturing with digitalisation and AI,” commented Maurizio Marchesini, chairman of Marchesini Group and vice-chairman of Confindustria responsible for Supply Chains and Medium-Sized Enterprises.

“The aim is to transform the production lines which package, amongst other things, products like Covid vaccines and cancer drugs, into objects which can be entirely interconnected, in order to offer our customers real-time technical service in line with the highest standards required by the industries in which we work.”

