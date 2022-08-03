Joint launch of blister serialisation and aggregation solutions at Achema 2022

SEA Vision and Marchesini Group are launching a solution for primary pack serialisation and aggregation, comprising a complete range of technologies to print, inspect and pack serialised blisters and perform aggregation with cartons, all integrated in a 4.0 environment.

Key highlights:

Joint venture of SEA Vision and Marchesini Group to launch serialised blisters and aggregation solutions at Achema 2022.

Both companies decided to invest in this challenging project to further enhance product identification, which is a prerequisite in the healthcare industry.

Integra 720V is a compact multilane blister line comprising of two sections: a blister packaging machine that forms the blisters and a cartoning machine that packages the blisters in their cartons.

SEA Vision has also created new algorithms for reading codes and controlling print quality and has further developed its own application to maximise the performance of available threads.

The two companies decided to invest in this challenging project in order to further enhance product identification, which appears to be a prerequisite in the healthcare industry. While today this prerequisite is respected in the case of cartons and pallets, this does not apply to primary packaging such as blisters. This means that there is still a risk of counterfeiting when it comes to drugs’ primary packaging and, despite all the investments made by pharma companies to ensure that secondary packaging is traceable, SEAVision believes there is still a "hidden gap" that could cause serious damage.

The new solution designed by SEA Vision and Marchesini Group is strategic – when the blister is distributed (for example, in hospitals, pharmacies or in the consumer’s hands) or used separately from its original packaging – and faces all the challenges of a project of this nature.

Inspection technology developments

For this project, SEA Vision focused its research and development on two areas: the choice of best hardware and latest-generation software development.

With regard to hardware, the Contact Image Sensor with CoaXPress interface was developed by SEA Vision. Integrated into the SEA Vision Tracker, this sensor makes it possible to:

Homogeneously inspect web up to 367 mm with high resolution (600dpi)

Inspect foils in a wide range of materials

Achieve a high image transfer speed, enabling line speeds of up to 75 m/min

Minimise the physical footprint in the machine thanks to an integrated lighting system and CIS customisation for the most demanding reflective surfaces

Cancel the shear deformation effect on the image in order to optimise print quality control, partly thanks to continuous foil dragging

In terms of software development, SEA Vision has created new algorithms for reading codes and controlling print quality and has further developed its own application in order to maximise the performance of available threads.

Integra 720V; the integrated, robotised line for packaging blisters in cartons

Integra 720V is a compact multilane blister line (up to three blister infeed lanes) with a balcony-style structure, comprising two sections: a blister packaging machine that forms the blisters and places the products for packaging in their cavities and a cartoning machine that packages the blisters in their cartons.

The two sections are connected by a Robocombi, a three-axis robot that is fully integrated in the line and entirely created by the Marchesini Group Research & Development departments. This high-tech arm, which feeds the blisters into the product conveyor boxes, can be programmed to execute different stacking sequences based on the blister count set and is controlled by software that permits automatic synchronisation of the transfer, tracking and stacking system. The two sections can be separated by a partition so that they can be included in environments of different classes and can be operated independently, depending on the customer’s needs.

Integra 720V has an innovative pusher and counter-pusher unit, a rotary drum carton opening system to cope with very high speeds and an efficient leaflet picking and insertion system. The result is a line that can produce up to 720 blisters (made of aluminium+PVC/PVDC/PET/aluminium and other materials) and up to 500 cartons/minute (with tuck-in or glue closure and many other combinations), permitting easy cleaning and size changing since the product loading area is separated from the electrical and mechanical parts.

See the solutions at Achema

From 22 to 26 August, Frankfurt am Main will host the 2022 edition of Achema, whereby SEA Vision Group and Marchesini Group will launch the following solutions for the first time: the Integra 720V complete robotised blister line, the BLA 420 CW high-speed labeller, and the complete Track & Trace software solution.

For more information and to book your demo at Achema, visit the dedicated website: www.blistertrackandtrace.com.