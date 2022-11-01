SEA Vision exhibits AI-powered Smart Line Clearance solution at CPHI

During the CPhI 2022 event, SEA Vision is showcasing solutions to meet the needs of pharmaceutical industry customers at its booth, including AI-powered algorithms for accurate inspection of packaging.

The two main solutions presented by SEA Vision are:

Automated Smart Line Clearance: Line Clearance solution powered by AI algorithms developed by ARGO Vision, installed on a Cody packaging machine developed by​​​​​​​ Marchesini Group.

Serialisation of blister primary packaging and aggregation to cartons: software solution installed on a complete Integra Blister Packaging Line designed by Marchesini Group.

Also, Marchesini Group is exhibiting the COMPACT 24, a monobloc machine for filling and capping bottles for tablets, capsules or pills, which has been further upgraded in the last few months in light of the market’s strong interest in this solution.

The monobloc, constructed by the Tonazzi-Vasquali division, has a magnetic conveyor system enabling totally independent handling of every single bottle, and its new rotary twin flaps which facilitate the passage of the product into the bottle.

Another new feature is the option to install the new VALIDA technology, developed in close partnership with SEA Vision. This system of cameras detects the individual product, fully inspects it (shape, weight, size and colour), and rejects products on an individual basis, thanks to extremely close interaction with the machine’s PC system.

Smart Line Clearance: safer and more efficient, with AI algorithms

SEA Vision is showcasing its new AI-powered Automated Line Clearance solution, installed on a CODY machine designed by Marchesini Group.

It’s well-known that the line clearance processes are crucial stages performed before production begins. The objective is to ensure that equipment and work areas are clean/free from any residual materials or documents. However, these very important phases still require the manual intervention of operators to perform specific paper-based tasks and activities with consequent risks related to human error.

The need for greater safety and smoother processes are the main driver of SEA Vision’s Smart Clearance technology. This brand-new solution is driven by AI algorithms to automate the line clearance procedures while avoiding errors, reducing the time required, and boosting the OEE of production lines.

Part of the Industry 4.0 software suite yudoo, Smart Clearance Technology is capable of performing automatic and accurate inspection of the packaging line working areas using cameras and sensors.

These devices are all managed by smart acquisition system powered by AI algorithms which analyse the inspected scenes in depth and in real time, immediately identifying any machine parts out of position, foreign objects, or products passing through the machine. The result is that clearing, and cleaning phases are digitised, and at the same time the checking phase is automated.

The AI system is also able to overcome the limitations of traditional vision systems in terms of glare, shade, or differing light conditions. The advantages are manifold: more accurate inspections in real time, shorter changeover times, added safety for the business’s quality processes, and enablement of Industry 4.0 factory digitisation.

Primary pack serialisation and aggregation

SEA Vision experts will demonstrate to visitors the latest developments in our serialisation and aggregation systems which are applicable to the primary packaging. The new blister Track & Trace technology is a brand-new solution, launched on the market for the first time in August, during the Achema trade fair.

Designed to serialise the blister primary packaging and perform aggregation with cartons, it is a strategic innovation to improve the safety of products during their distribution, fighting counterfeiting especially in countries where drugs are dispensed in single doses.