SGD Pharma showcases its latest developments at CPhI 2022

Glass primary packaging solutions experts, SGD Pharma, present its new products and services on its booth at CPhI Worldwide in Frankfurt, Germany.

Key highlights:

SGD Pharma is presenting the extension of its unique Clareo range of high-quality Type II premium glass vials for injectable drugs with 10 ml vial.

of its unique Clareo range of high-quality Type II premium glass vials for injectable drugs with 10 ml vial. The company is debuting IDENCY, the next generation of Type I glass multi-dose vials with “easy to operate” features.

The company is debuting IDENCY, the next generation of Type I glass multi-dose vials that combine “easy to operate” features on existing filling lines on top of superior strength, mechanical resistance and chemical durability.

Developed as the solution for pharmaceutical companies facing increased supply chain pressures from the growing demand for parenteral drugs, it has been designed by SGD Pharma to complement existing portfolios and is suitable for all parenteral drugs, especially the most sensitive ones. IDENCY is a solution in cases of delamination issues, drug or buffer compatibility challenges, breakage or any supply chain shortage in converting vials.

Also at CPhI is SGD Pharma Plus, the company’s new Global Services Center where customers can discover the options for additional features and finishes to enhance their pharma-grade vials.

These include:

Sterinity Ready-to-Use moulded glass vials : which speed up time to market and reduce total cost of ownership as a result of increased quality and flexibility.

: which speed up time to market and reduce total cost of ownership as a result of increased quality and flexibility. Pre-treated glass for thermosealing applications : a ready-to-seal bottle treatment for an optimal hermetic seal, typical applications are antibiotics and VMS.

: a ready-to-seal bottle treatment for an optimal hermetic seal, typical applications are antibiotics and VMS. Type I training tool : an educational platform that allows customers to benefit from SGD Pharma’s world-class expertise.

: an educational platform that allows customers to benefit from SGD Pharma’s world-class expertise. Siliconisation inside vials : which maximises product value while providing additional protection.

which maximises product value while providing additional protection. Plastic coating and printing: helping to make your product stand out on shelves with unique customisation options.

SGD Pharma is presenting the extension of its unique Clareo range of high-quality Type II premium glass vials for injectable drugs with 10 ml vial. As part of continuous improvement efforts to enhance glass performance and ensure patient safety, SGD Pharma developed Clareo premium glass vials with a combination of increased uniform wall thickness and higher cosmetic quality.

EasyLyo, SGD Pharma’s vials are more suited to extreme conditions encountered during the lyophilisation process available in sizes 5, 20, 25, 30, 50 and 100ml, to be displayed.

Ensiemo, a child-resistant packaging solution ideally suited for essential oils and cannabidiols using pharmaceutical grade glass and accurate dropper dosage, is also displayed at CPhI to extend the ranges of products available for pharma, biotech, veterinary and CDMO organisations.

SGD Pharma is also showing its Sterinity Type I moulded glass Ready-to-Use vials which are mechanically resistant with high-quality sterilisation and product validation processes. Designed to meet the rigorous requirements of the pharmaceutical industry and suitable for multi-dose and intravenous drugs, Sterinity vials will be shown in a range of sizes and glass colourways: including 20ml, 25ml, 50ml and 100ml, in both clear and amber glass. This range is for small batches of specialty drugs – and for companies requiring assurance that their packaging is truly compliant with current regulatory standards.

Olivier Rousseau, CEO, SGD Pharma, explains: “CPhI is an important event among the pharma community, and we look forward to sharing our high-quality, innovative packaging solutions to key industry challenges. The industry has faced significant challenges during 2020, 2021 and now 2022 with the ongoing impact of war and energy price and supply chain pressures. This means that it is more important than ever to innovate and meet our customers’ needs with new products and solutions that enable them to bring their drugs to product quickly and safely.”